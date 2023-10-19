A Hamilton man is in custody after an early morning police raid netted large quantities of methamphetamine, GHB and MDMA capsules.
Detective Sergeant Mark James said members from the Hamilton and Portland crime investigation units raided a home in Hamilton's Digby Road about 6am on Friday, October 20.
He said officers seized 26 grams of methamphetamine, 500mls of GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate), and a "large" quantity of MDMA caps.
The methamphetamine alone has an estimated street value of $13,000.
Sergeant James said a 31-year-old Hamilton man was arrested.
He said the man was at the Hamilton police station assisting police with their inquiries.
The man is expected to be interviewed about the alleged trafficking of drugs.
Anyone with information about drug activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.