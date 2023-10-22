UPDATE, Monday, 9.15am:
A Hamilton man has been remanded in custody charged with trafficking methamphetamine, ecstasy and GHB.
Daniel McDonald, 32, made an unsuccessful self-represented bail application in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court late on Friday, October 20.
Police executed a warrant at a Hamilton address on Friday morning and found drugs and cash.
Mr McDonald has been charged with possessing and trafficking methamphetamine, ecstasy and GHB, driving while disqualified and possessing the proceeds of crime ($600 cash).
He was remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool court again on Monday, October 30, for a mention hearing.
On Friday: A Hamilton man has been charged with drug trafficking after an early morning police raid allegedly netted large quantities of methamphetamine, GHB and MDMA capsules.
Detective Sergeant Mark James said members from the Hamilton and Portland crime investigation units raided a home in Hamilton's Digby Road about 6am on Friday, October 20.
He said officers seized 26 grams of methamphetamine, 500mls of GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate), and a "large" quantity of MDMA caps.
The methamphetamine alone has an estimated street value of $13,000.
Sergeant James said a 31-year-old Hamilton man was arrested and taken back to Hamilton police station.
He was interviewed and subsequently charged with trafficking methamphetamine, GHB and MDMA, as well as possessing the proceeds of crime.
Sergeant James said the accused man would face Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing.
Anyone with information about drug activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.