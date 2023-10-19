SMALL in stature, big in impact.
Talented pace bowler Milly Illingworth took little time to introduce herself to Women's Big Bash League followers, dislodging the stumps with a 118-kilometre an hour bullet in her maiden over for the Melbourne Stars on Thursday, October 19.
The Port Campbell export, who finished school at Warrnambool's Emmanuel College recently, sent fellow teenage debutant and Australian under 19 teammate Kate Pelle packing for three.
Illingworth finished with 1-18 off her two overs and took a catch in the Stars' two-run win against Sydney Sixers at North Sydney Oval.
Her dad Simon - a former Corangamite Shire councillor - told Channel 7 it was a proud moment for their family.
"You would've heard me all over the stadium," he said.
"It's just fantastic, so nice, she's done so much work.
"She really loves cricket."
He is excited to see his daughter take more wickets throughout the eight-week national competition.
"Just take the camera off me when it happens," he quipped.
