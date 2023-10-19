Reigning Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Ciaron Maher made a flying trip to Warrnambool on Thursday night to speak at a benefit dinner.
Maher, who was raised in Winslow, was a guest at the Warrnambool & District Community Hospice benefit dinner and auction, held at the Matilda Room on October 19.
His flying trip to the city's racecourse came just 36 hours before Saturday's $5 million Caulfield Cup where Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, has at least three runners.
Maher said they had up to four contenders in Saturday's Group 1 race including 2022 Melbourne Cup winner Gold Trip, Duke De Sessa and Right You Are, owned by a syndicate which includes Warrnambool-based owners, while United Nations was listed as an emergency in Saturday's Cup.
He said they might have three runners in the Cox Plate, the following weekend, on October 28 and up to five Melbourne Cup contenders.
"We've got three in the Melbourne Cup now but they have to get there obviously and potentially another two (horses) in the cup," Maher said. "Gold Trip ran in all three last year."
Maher gave an informal talk about his career and life in racing as well as the upcoming Spring Racing Carnival saying "hopefully I can tip them a winner or two".
He said he'd had some good results leading into the spring carnival and was heading back to Melbourne straight after Thursday night's dinner to be at Carrum beach at 6am Friday for training.
"It doesn't really change," he said. "It's very consistent the business but after (AFL) football the focus shifts to racing every year.
"Fortunately we've got a few decent contenders heading into the bigger races and we've had a decent start to the season, especially in Melbourne in the Guineas and the Turnbull (Stakes) a couple of weeks ago.
"The next three weeks is the main focus," Maher said. "It's a pretty exciting time of year, especially when you've got a few handy ones."
He said he tried to get back to Warrnambool "but it doesn't sort of happen", visiting for the May Racing Carnival, Christmas and a couple of times during the year.
Maher splits his time between Victoria and New South Wales where he operates three training bases with Eustace in each state.
He knocked back spring racing functions in Sydney and Melbourne to attend the Warrnambool event.
"I thought I'd get down here and support hospice and have a good night," he said.
Warrnambool & District Community Hospice manager Emmalee Bell said the aim of the event was to bring in people who may not already have a relationship with hospice and to raise awareness of the service.
Ms Bell said event attendees included volunteers, committee members, local business people and community members.
She said hospice recently started a giving program for businesses to support the community service and it was also looking for more volunteers.
"We wanted to put on an event and start to build those relationships and spread the word about what we're doing," Ms Bell said.
She said there was a live and silent auction on the night, with items including accommodation packages, jewellery and a tiger moth joy flight over Torquay and Bells Beach on the Surf Coast.
Funds raised will provide free in-home support to local people with life-limiting illnesses and help them achieve their wish to spend their final days in the comfort of home.
On Friday morning, Ms Bell said the event had raised more than $20,000, exceeding organisers' expectations and it was a great evening.
"People were coming up saying 'are you going to do this again next year?' It was really lovely to know people had a great time and they'd come back again," she said.
In the past year, WDCH - powered by 78 volunteers - helped 65 per cent of participants fulfil their wish of dying in their home. It also provided support to 62 people and their caregivers, totalling 2448 hours of respite.
