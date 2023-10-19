The Victorian Planning Minister has given final approval for a wind farm featuring 230-metre-tall turbines north-west of Woolsthorpe in a move that has blindsided local councils and MPs.
The permit for a wind farm on the site was first issued in 2008 but the project underwent several amendments, mostly based on increasing the size and power of the wind turbines. The final amendment, which reduced the number of turbines from 20 to 13, but raised the height of each from 168 metres to 230 metres at the tip of the blade, went to a state government planning panel in February 2023.
The panel released its recommendations on September 15, advising to approve the proposed amendments virtually unchanged.
A group of Woolsthorpe residents still hoped Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny would knock back the requested height increase, comparing the turbines to "Rialto-sized towers". Warrnambool City Council also reiterated its concern the towers would interfere with aircraft approach paths to the Warrnambool Airport.
South West Coast Liberal MP Roma Britnell addressed state parliament on October 17 urging Ms Kilkenny to reject the permit.
But The Standard can reveal the Planning Minister signed off on the amended permit on September 15, the same day the planning panel released its report.
Generally when a planning panel releases its final report, the recommendations go to the responsible authority - in this case the Planning Minister - for final approval. It is unclear whether Ms Kilkenny had advance access to the Woolsthorpe planning panel report in order to sign off on the same day it was released publicly.
The approval of the permit came as a surprise to Warrnambool City Council as well as Moyne Shire, where the wind farm is being built. Ms Britnell also evidently had no knowledge of the approval since she called for it to be rejected more than a month after it had been signed off.
The state government has previously cited the green energy potential of the wind farm and the new design would produce enough power for 55,000 homes, more than double the capacity of the original 20 turbine proposal.
The $190 million project has had to tick an extensive list of conditions, producing environmental, heritage and avifauna management plans. The developer expects construction of the wind farm to take around a year and bring 60 jobs to the area.
Prominent objector and Woolsthorpe resident Bruce Keen said he had been "disillusioned by the planning process".
"We thought we would have our say and really be listened to. These people came to our house and saw where the turbines would be, but it didn't change anything," Mr Keen said.
