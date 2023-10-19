The Standard
Planning Minister approves higher turbines for Woolsthorpe Wind Farm

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
Updated October 20 2023 - 7:27am, first published 7:00am
The Victorian Planning Minister has given final approval for a wind farm featuring 230-metre-tall turbines north-west of Woolsthorpe in a move that has blindsided local councils and MPs.

