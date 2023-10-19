The Standard
New visitor centre at 12 Apostles on track, government says

By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 20 2023 - 9:36am, first published 7:15am
A new visitor information centre at the 12 Apostles is on track the government says. Picture file.

A redevelopment of the Twelve Apostles visitor centre is on track, the government says, but a land dispute over the site is in limbo.

