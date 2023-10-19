A redevelopment of the Twelve Apostles visitor centre is on track, the government says, but a land dispute over the site is in limbo.
And despite a rebound in tourists to the Great Ocean Road, a helicopter business says its takings are down 38 per cent on pre-COVID times.
The government had signalled its intent to compulsorily acquire the privately owned farm land around the current centre for a major redevelopment, a move that upset the landowner and neighbouring helicopter business.
Richard Nesseler last year received a letter of intent about the government compulsorily acquiring 32 hectares of his farm land and said despite raising his concerns, the state appeared to be continuing on its path.
Mr Nesseler has previously said that to cover the cost of displacing his helicopter business, the agricultural land and his own private planning proposal for the site would take a big chunk out of the millions set aside for the project.
"We want for them to understand it's going to be a very expensive exercise for them given the helicopters do need to stop flying if they do go ahead with their acquisition," he said.
"There's a solution here. We'll build it, keep it in our hands, tell us what to build and tell us who they want to put in there to run it."
Mr Nesseler had first proposed to privately develop the site, but the government is now pushing ahead with its own plans which have been slated to start in 2024.
A Victorian Government spokesperson said it was investing $108 million into the redevelopment and the "visitor experience centre" would be the heart of the precinct.
"The Twelve Apostles precinct redevelopment will transform and protect one of Australia's natural wonders and make this iconic destination an even better tourism experience," the spokesperson said.
A new visitor centre has been touted as a gateway for visitors along the Great Ocean Road as visitation continues to grow.
In the 12 months to June, visitors undertook almost six million trips to the Great Ocean Road region - up 24 per cent on the previous year.
Domestic tourism expenditure in the region grew 26 per cent during the same period to exceed more than $1.9 billion - and was 44 per cent higher than four years ago.
But Mr Nesseler said his helicopter business was still down 38 per cent on the year before the pandemic.
He said international tourists were a big part of his business, and he hoped an influx of visitors this summer could turn that around.
The government said the Twelve Apostles redevelopment was on track, and the new Saddle Lookout was scheduled to be completed this summer.
The Twelve Apostles Precinct Redevelopment is a part of the $500 million Geelong City Deal jointly funded through the Australian and Victorian governments and the City of Greater Geelong.
