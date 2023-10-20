The Standard
Warrnambool family violence boss on new choking offences

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
October 20 2023 - 11:22am
Emma House chief executive officer Helen Bolton. Picture supplied
Emma House chief executive officer Helen Bolton. Picture supplied

Offenders could face up to 10 years' jail for non-fatal strangulation offences in a move the head of Warrnambool's family violence service says will hold perpetrators accountable.

