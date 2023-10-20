Offenders could face up to 10 years' jail for non-fatal strangulation offences in a move the head of Warrnambool's family violence service says will hold perpetrators accountable.
The Crimes Amendment (Non-fatal Strangulation) Bill 2023 was introduced in the Victoria parliament on Wednesday, October 18.
Two offences will be created: intentional non-fatal strangulation, which doesn't require proof of injury and carries a maximum five-year prison term, and a second more serious offence of non-fatal strangulation where a perpetrator intentionally causes injury.
The latter will carry a maximum penalty of 10 years' jail.
A consent defence will be available for the five-year offence, providing protection for those who have engaged in genuinely consensual non-fatal strangulation during sexual activity when no intentional injury has occurred.
The Warrnambool courts frequently hear matters involving alleged non-fatal strangulations, including a man who in August admitted choking his partner of four months.
At the time magistrates Ann McGarvie, who regularly sentences family violence offenders in court, said choking was a "huge red flag".
"The risk to a victim once hands start going around the neck is incredibly high," she said.
Emma House chief executive officer Helen Bolton said while she couldn't comment on the penalties, the introduction of the bill was an important step that recognised the risk to victims.
"We hope this will provide increased protection for victim-survivors and hold persons who use violence to account," she told The Standard.
"Due to the serious danger of strangulation or choking, victim-survivors who disclose this form of family violence are identified as high risk, requiring immediate intervention."
Ms Bolton said she believed the offences were under-reported.
"Victims can be reluctant to report strangulation due to the fear of further violence if they disclose (the information) or fear they won't be believed," she said.
"Strangulation can also cause confusion and memory loss, with a victim not recalling the event until much later, reducing the likelihood of reporting."
Earlier this month, a Hamilton man appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for allegedly strangling a woman in front of her three children on October 5.
In March, a 39-year-old Warrnambool man appeared in court for domestic violence offences spanning a year from September 2021.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said at the time the most serious examples of violence involved the man strangling and punching his victim.
"On one occasion, this was in reaction to her simply telling you she wanted to leave," he told the court.
"Your response was to grab her by the throat, squeeze and tell her that she was not leaving. Such violent and controlling behaviour must be denounced in the strongest terms.
"On another occasion you grabbed her by her ponytail, punched her and then choked her with both hands. On yet a further occasion you strangled her and punched her. By any measure, your offending was cowardly, deplorable and dangerous."
Attorney-general Jaclyn Symes said the bill was introduced in response to advocacy and research which showed that someone who survived non-fatal strangulation by a current or former partner was seven times more likely to be seriously injured or murdered by that partner.
Ms Symes said strangulations, even when they do not cause death, led to catastrophic outcomes.
"When non-fatal strangulation occurs in a family violence situation it is the reddest of red flags," she told reporters at state parliament.
