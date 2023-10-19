The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Englishman Jake Louth relishes first Warrnambool cricket season

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated October 20 2023 - 10:52am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Louth is enjoying his time at Purnim-based club Northern Raiders. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Jake Louth is enjoying his time at Purnim-based club Northern Raiders. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

WHEN Englishman Jake Louth spent a summer playing cricket in Perth four years ago he knew he'd jump at the chance to come back and compete in Australia again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.