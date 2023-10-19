WHEN Englishman Jake Louth spent a summer playing cricket in Perth four years ago he knew he'd jump at the chance to come back and compete in Australia again.
The Durham-raised all-rounder is now settled in Warrnambool, having moved to the Victorian seaside town in May, and is in the early stages of his first season with Northern Raiders.
Louth, 25, said connections to former Raiders' players was the reason for joining the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one side.
He is hopeful of staying in Australia long-term, having accepted work at Civil Now as a surveyor while partner Leonie Turnball is employed at Elders Insurance.
"I played a season in Perth four years ago in Claremont and I was always waiting for the excuse to get back out and I had the opportunity with work to go to Sydney," Louth told The Standard.
"It didn't really work out and through Jack Burnham, who was the Raiders' overseas recruit last year and is a mate of mine from the same village, they sorted it out (to come to Warrnambool)."
Louth said his work, particularly boss Jason Rodger, had been supportive of his desire to stay in Australia.
"I've just had my sponsorship visa approved, that will get sorted out the next couple of weeks and hopefully I'll get my residency and go from there," he said.
"I just love the lifestyle here. It's 100 per cent different to home. It's very macho back home whereas here it's a lot more chill."
The Raiders vice captain, who made 49 in round one and has taken four wickets in his first two games, is well versed in cricket but he's been learning about Australian Rules football during his stay too.
"We live in Warrnambool, right next to the Reid Oval so it's ideal," Louth said.
"My landlord Jed Turland plays for Warrnambool so every other Saturday I would go over with Colin Hurford from West Warrnambool."
Louth met Colin's son Dean through apparel supplier QX3 and has formed a strong connection.
"I just think the people here are really down to earth and easygoing," he said.
"We go around to Dean and Selina's house every Sunday, me and my girlfriend, for Sunday roast and just having that family environment when you're that far from home is unbelievable.
"And they're actually bothered about you, not just because you're playing cricket."
Louth, who made a duck in round two, is still adapting to different playing conditions.
"But the turf (season) is coming up and I've only played turf cricket so I need to knuckle down and score some runs," he said.
"I love the game, playing and getting better and bringing others on along the way."
Northern Raiders, who have lost their first two matches, play fellow win-less side Wesley Yambuk Titans at Yambuk on Saturday, October 21.
