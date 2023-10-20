Students are becoming the teachers in an agricultural initiative throwing kids into a world of opportunity.
For more than a decade Timboon P-12 School's agriculture program has introduced students to industry experts in an effort to expose them to as many career pathways as possible.
TAPs On! coordinator Andrea Vallance said the feedback had been overwhelmingly positive.
"The kids just love it," she said.
"It just makes the curriculum really come alive and reinforces what we do at the school.
"It's a partnership between us, industry and the community and each speaker is a subtle career promotion. You need to plant the seeds early, so students rotate through a series of workshops almost like 'speed dating' on agriculture.
"Sometimes they also go off-campus to listen to experts. Today for example we had a safety excursion and listened to paramedics, vets, dog trainers, tractor machinery salesmen, a WorkSafe officer and farmers who talked about safety on the farm.
"The messaging is real and relevant and they listen. We work with teachers to pitch it appropriately so it's targeted to the right age group and achieves what the teachers need to cover for their lesson too."
Ms Vallance said the students' findings would be on display at an annual showcase on November 9.
"The showcase we have each year is based on the premise you know that you know something when you can explain it someone else," she said.
"The students show what they've learned through the year, it's from grade five to year 10. Some of the people who first presented the information or took the lesson will come and be in the background as the students deliver their messages.
"So they've just learned the message, and they're passing it on."
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.