A new patchwork shop in Timboon is stitching together crafters from across the state.
Gum Valley Patchwork has opened at 13 Main Street to what owner Linda White has described as an "incredible" reception.
"I don't think other businesses realise how far people will travel to go to a patchwork shop," she laughed.
"I had ladies today from Colac, in my opening week I had ladies come from near Gippsland, Geelong, Warrnambool and up in the Wimmera.
"They think nothing of getting in the car and driving three hours to come here.
"So it's been great and I've received a lot of positive feedback. It's clear lots of people are very excited that I've opened here.
"I don't think Timboon has ever had a dedicated patchwork shop."
Ms White said demand was at an all-time high for her business.
"It's just grown and grown," she said.
"COVID was terrible in lots of respects but at the same time it was probably the best thing that ever happened in terms of my business.
"People took up crafting, you had to stay at home anyway so they didn't feel guilty about working on their projects. It made me re-assess how I did things online and my social media presence.
"I thought when I first closed during COVID I'd catch up on some work, but that lasted about three days because I just had orders coming from everywhere and people just wanting things.
"Since then, because my business grew so much we decided to come into town. I'm Timboon born and bred so it's a bit like coming home."
