The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Gum Valley Patchwork opens in Timboon to grand reception

JG
By Jessica Greenan
October 19 2023 - 2:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gum Valley Patchwork owner Linda White says demand for her new Timboon business is at an all time high.
Gum Valley Patchwork owner Linda White says demand for her new Timboon business is at an all time high.

A new patchwork shop in Timboon is stitching together crafters from across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.