The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Call for Warrnambool think tank to solve housing crisis

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
October 19 2023 - 3:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A collaborative approach to solving the housing crisis has been floated for Warrnambool.
A collaborative approach to solving the housing crisis has been floated for Warrnambool.

The lack of housing in Warrnambool is the city's most significant and immediate economic threat, the council has been told.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.