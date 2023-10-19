The lack of housing in Warrnambool is the city's most significant and immediate economic threat, the council has been told.
In a submission to the council's new economic development strategy, which was voted through this month, Connect Consultancy urged the council to consider a local think tank to tackle the problem in Warrnambool.
With state and federal governments signalling they were taking steps to address the challenges, more needed to be done at a local level, the group says.
Connect Consultancy's spokeswoman Lisa McLeod, who wrote the submission on behalf of a number of clients, said there was a range of people in the property industry who were keen to collaborate to find solutions to the current housing crisis.
"The housing crisis is a problem for all of us and not something just for council to solve, and there is a willingness in the community to try and find that solution," she said.
Connect Consultancy urged the council to ensure its economic development strategy acknowledged the urgency to act on issues such as the housing crisis.
The council has now embraced the idea of a think tank in its newly adopted economic development strategy.
"Housing - the lack of supply, affordability and diversity - is Warrnambool's most significant and immediate economic threat," Ms McLeod's submission says.
"The escalating housing crisis, the cost of living and accelerating climate risk significantly impact people's lives and the economy at all levels.
"There is no easy solution but the draft economic development strategy must acknowledge the significance and urgency of finding local solutions by supporting the community to be innovative, take risks and experiment."
A multi-sector think tank on housing, the cost of living crisis and renewable energy to meet the Zero Warrnambool target was just one idea floated.
"The council could facilitate discussions between the not-for profit housing sector, the state government and residential developers to identify short-term opportunities," Ms McLeod says in the submission.
"Warrnambool could consider piloting approaches to deliver increased density and diversity of homes, providing affordable and key worker housing in the shortest possible term."
