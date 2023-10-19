Bookaar will be without a handful of premiership players for its season-opener.
The Pelicans, who won South West Cricket's most recent division one flag in March, open their 2023-24 season with an away fixture against newly-promoted Boorcan on October 21.
Captain-coach Tim Fitzgerald said the club was light on for players for round one with some, including returning star Fraser Lucas, unavailable.
Opening bowler Michael Winzar, along with Charlie Lucas, Shaun Moloney and Louis Darcy are others who will miss.
"I'll have five or six premiership players out round one this week but it's just what it is," Fitzgerald said.
"Hopefully we've got the depth."
Among Bookaar's outs for the season are Tom and Paddy Baker. Fitzgerald said while Paddy was taking the year off, Tom was focused on golf commitments so could appear in some matches.
"We're going to have a few out but in saying that we've got some really talented juniors coming through, who won the premiership at the under 16 level," he said.
Among those expected to step up are Myles Sinnott and Wilba and Albie Cheeseman.
"They all tasted div one cricket last year, we gave them a bit of go at times so they know what it's like and they're definitely talented enough," Fitzgerald said.
The return of Lucas, who was the 2021-22 division one cricketer of the year, is a big coup for the club.
"We've probably gained the best cricketer in the league," Fitzgerald said. "It's great to have him back, he's a leader, played a lot of cricket and he'll be good for our young blokes around him."
Bookaar, whose division three side steps up to division two this summer, is among a new-look division one competition, with Ecklin and Boorcan promoted following the departures of Noorat and Terang.
Fitzgerald is predicting a season of the unknown.
"Anyone can beat anyone in a game of cricket," he said. "(But) we're still pretty confident we'll be thereabouts at the end of the year."
