Eleven years since a new building was first raised as an idea, the new Salvation Army mission centre has become a reality.
The new Mortlake Road headquarters include a church and staff and programs to support the region's residents, including those experiencing homelessness.
The building includes a main worship room, a multi-purpose area and community space, a parents' room, play area, commercial kitchen, servery and storage rooms, a staff lunchroom and office and interview rooms.
Major Brett Allchin, of the Warrnambool Salvation Army, said its 18 employees and its clients were settling in well.
He said the 1320-square-metre purpose-built headquarters were cleverly designed to maximise the space and the flat site and single-storey build provided improved wheelchair access, compared to its previous Lava Street site, which had been added to over time.
It is light and bright with high ceilings and big windows.
"The other building was fairly closed in and we didn't want that any more," he said.
"There's nice open windows and people can see in and feel as though they can walk in. The path out front curves out onto the footpath so people walking past are drawn to come in."
He said the water and energy-efficient building included the latest audio visual equipment with the capacity to livestream and they'd tried to future proof it as much as possible.
The building includes a yet-to-be-leased cafe space and open entry way for people to sit. Once operational, the cafe, like the building's reception area, will be open to the city's residents.
The Salvation Army runs a weekly community breakfast, playgroup and kids' club and services the south-west region, not including Portland.
The worship area features a stained glass window from the Lava Street church which he said brought some familiarity to the new space.
"It's been 11 years in the process," Mr Allchin said. "It originally started with that idea that people needed to go outside to go to the toilet.
"It started with 'how can we renovate the (Lava Street) building we're currently in?'.
"We got an architect and costed it. We thought 'it's just as dear as if we bought a property and built it ourselves'. It's been about 15 years since that concept happened."
The Salvation Army's Lava Street site sold for more than $2 million in April.
He said sale proceeds and donations from within the church had completely paid for the new building.
"Any money we get can go to where it's needed," Mr Allchin said.
"We had a family where two brothers bequested their wills to be specifically used to build this building.
"It started because the Salvation Army helped their mother when she was younger. We're talking nearly 100 years ago, so we've certainly been blessed with that."
