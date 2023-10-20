The Standard
Warrnambool Salvation Army headquarters opens in Mortlake Road

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 20 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 1:05pm
Eleven years since a new building was first raised as an idea, the new Salvation Army mission centre has become a reality.

