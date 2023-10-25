UPDATED, Thursday, 10.55am:
Police investigators believe that simmering tension sparked during a heavy overnight alcohol drinking session led to an alleged stabbing in Portland.
Detective Senior Constable Kyra McKinnis, of the Portland crime investigation unit, confirmed the alleged victim was stabbed twice to the back and she revealed he had to be medically revived four times.
She said during the drinking session the two men had a disagreement at about 1am on Sunday, October 15.
"They argued and it all seems to have stemmed from that," she said.
The two men then met up at the Portland trawler wharf soon after 7pm that evening, where it's alleged a stabbing and physical altercation took place.
Police have obtained extensive CCTV footage, mobile phone video footage and statements from witnesses.
Those statements now include a version of events from the alleged stabbing victim.
Police are still waiting for medical records in relation to the extent of the victims' treatment and injuries.
Liam Knott, 21, has been charged with a range of offences including intentionally causing serious injury, associated assault-related offences, making threats and possessing a weapon.
He has been bailed with strict conditions to appear again in the Warrnambool court for a committal mention hearing on January 19 next year.
Last week: A Portland man allegedly threatened to put holes in a man "like Swiss cheese" before a stabbing incident at the fishing trawler Vivienne Jane, a court has heard.
Liam Knott, 21, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 19, charged with a range of offences including intentionally causing serious injury, associated assault-related offences, making threats and possessing a weapon.
It's alleged an incident took place on the fishing trawler Vivienne Jane on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 7.20pm.
Portland police Detective Senior Constable Kyra McKinnis told the court a taxi driver picked up Mr Knott and a woman from his Tyres Street address soon after 7pm on Sunday.
The court was told he took them to the Portland trawler wharf where it's alleged the victim was already on the Vivienne Jane.
The taxi driver heard a loud moan and saw three men on the trawler.
He saw a man place Mr Knott in a headlock and hit his head three times on a steel bin.
The taxi driver also heard a comment that someone had been stabbed or there had been a stabbing.
The third man then threw something into the water, described as being 10 to 15 centimetres long with a handle - believed to be a knife.
The taxi driver then went to drive off but was waved down and he saw the alleged victim kicking and stomping on Mr Knott.
The taxi driver also noticed the alleged victim had a large blood stain on the back of his shirt.
He was requested to drive to Portland police station and then to Portland Base Hospital after the alleged victim complained "I can't breathe".
On arriving, hospital staff called Portland police to report a man had suffered two stab wounds.
The victim was assisted by staff but lost consciousness and CPR had to be performed for about five minutes.
That was successful and the victim was revived.
He was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital but on arrival again went into cardiac arrest and CPR was successfully performed again.
Detective Senior Constable McKinnis said the victim was now in a stable condition and expected to make a statement to police on Thursday, October 19.
Three other people have also provided statements to police.
Investigators have also obtained CCTV footage and other video from mobile telephones.
Police allege Mr Knott and other people had been drinking alcohol early Sunday morning and there is a video of an incident involving Mr Knott chasing and threatening another man with a knife.
There's also video footage of the victim claiming to have been stabbed on Sunday evening.
There's a statement from the trawler owner who claims Mr Knott told her there had been an incident and he appeared flustered.
She told police he said "sorry, there was an accident".
Mr Knott was interviewed by police and provided no comment.
Magistrate John Bentley said it appeared there was little idea of what had led to the incident.
"Clearly the victim has been stabbed. There was animosity and a violent struggle," he said.
"But police can't say how it's arisen or how he's been stabbed."
The magistrate said the evidence of the footage involving Mr Knott chasing a man with a knife the morning of the stabbing and threatening to stab him was very relevant.
"It's important evidence. It's pretty damning. He's chasing someone with a knife and then hours later there's a stabbing," he said.
Detective Senior Constable McKinnis said there was video footage of Mr Knott threatening to stab a man.
The court heard Mr Knott said "I'm going to put holes in you like Swiss cheese".
Mr Knott's filing hearing was temporarily stood down on Thursday while the alleged victim made a statement to police officers in Melbourne.
A lawyer for the accused man later said that statement was "significantly inconsistent with the rest of the evidence".
She told the court Mr Knott had moved to Portland for a "fresh start" and urged the magistrate to grant him bail, stating her client had strong family support and his partner was in the "very early stages" of pregnancy with their first child.
A prosecutor said a Portland police sergeant could give evidence contrary to that but the magistrate said he would not "put anyone in the box to say she is pregnant".
The magistrate said he was willing to grant Mr Knott bail, citing his age, his partner's pregnancy and the fact he was going "exceptionally well" on his corrections order.
But he said he would grant the application with strict conditions, including Mr Knott not go within 200 metres of the wharf, not attend any licensed premises or contact any prosecution witnesses, including the taxi driver.
The court heard there were only two drivers in Portland and Mr Knott would have to request the other driver if he wanted a ride.
He's also prohibited from remaining within a short distance of the alleged victim.
Mr Knott will face court again at a later date.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.