Camperdown division one captain Harry Sumner is on the cusp of a breakout campaign, according to coach Jye McLaughlin.
Sumner will lead the Lakers as skipper for a second year, with their opening 2023-24 South West Cricket game an away match against Woorndoo on Saturday, October 21.
"He was thereabouts last year, juggling the captaincy and a role of batting high, he's better for the experience and I fully believe his all-round talents will shine through very heavily for us this year," McLaughlin said of Sumner.
"He played another full season of senior footy too which helps, there is a lot of strong leaders up at Camperdown in terms of the football, he's learnt a lot from them.
"Anytime you take on a leadership role, you need good mentors and he's been able to gain them.
"Really looking forward to what he brings this year."
Camperdown, which has a big inclusion in English all-rounder John Reed, is looking to build on its fifth place from the 2022-23 season.
McLaughlin believes the Lakers, who will have some unavailability early in the season, have the makings to be a dangerous opponent.
"We'll just wait and see what happens, (but) we're relatively confident with the list we've got that we can cause some trouble," he said.
"A lot of teams will find we're going to play cricket a little bit differently than what we have previously, we'll certainly be a lot more aggressive and hopefully a lot tighter with the ball in hand.
"First half of the year will be difficult (with availability) but I think once we settle we'll have enough class there to be able to hopefully cause some damage."
Utilising home-ground advantage at Camperdown Lakes Recreation Reserve - which is one of two turf wickets across the league - is also a priority for the Lakers.
"We don't play much turf wicket early on, the back end of the year we'll have all turf wicket games so that's going to be our strength, making our ground our fortress," McLaughlin said.
Meanwhile, McLaughlin is confident the South West Cricket competition - which is new-look across different divisions - can enjoy a bright future.
"While the adjustment might be a tad difficult, I think in the long run, they'll be fine.
"All clubs in the South West (competition), we're going to support each other, stick together and we're going to make sure the competition's here not just for now but for the future as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.