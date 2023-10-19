Well done Shane Howard, you are a person who stands up for his convictions. I too am ashamed sometimes to be an Australian. Both the vote on giving our Indigenous people a rightful place in our constitution and our shameful treatment of refugees has irked me now for a long time. Yes the Australian people have voted 'no', thus showing the rest of the world just what a racist country we were, and still are. It was a chance, now lost, to do something about our past treatment of our Indigenous partners. Shame, shame, shame.
Glenn Brotchie, Warrnambool
Based on past history, it was always like pushing a wheelbarrow up a hill when you consider not one constitutional change has been successful since Federation (1901) without the support of both major parties. Then, combine that with a pretty broad sentiment in the community prejudiced against and a dislike for First Australians obtaining anything they do not have and call it divisive - and that's the end of the ball game!
Russell Allardice, Port Fairy
My first 20 years were living growing and working in the 'Bool. Footy, surf life saving club, paper round, counter shop work. Success and pratfalls in equal measure. But it took a trip to Ireland in 2002 to see a mass child grave under a redwood tree from the USA outside Killarney Cathedral. This was the so called famine while a net food exporter. The Irish diaspora never broke this great silence back home. 1 million fled, 1 million dead in scalpeens. Then in 1989 I read R v Jack Congo Murrell (1836) for my education and learned the UK law here never protected Aboriginals. In 2023 the NSW Law Society explains in its journal how they could not even give evidence before the Christian God for 100 years. Now Dan Tehan unlike Big Mal, is enabling another silence just like the Irish diaspora in the 'Bool over the 19th century calamity of the so called 'famine'. About mass murder of Blacks, land theft, and diminishing the importance today of closing the gap and telling the truth. This silence is sick. For these reasons Tehan is not fit for purpose whereas big Mal Fraser, very much was.
Thomas McLoughlin, Mosman
It is financially tough out there, for some more than others.
In my work as part of the Salvos Moneycare team, I see lots of people who have been weighed down emotionally by their financial situation.
I see the way the constant thinking about how to juggle expenses keeps us on edge. It's not good for us mentally, physically or spiritually.
Indeed, recent research from The Salvos shows that people's mental health is the top concern for 73% of our clients across the country. Many Aussies are struggling to cope, and this cost-of-living crisis shows no signs of letting up any time soon.
That's why we are here, to help when life is getting a bit too much. I get a bit sad when people think "a financial counsellor is not for me", or worse "they'll think I'm overreacting". Because it's just not true.
Financial Counselling is a free, non-judgmental service where a qualified person listens to your financial situation and works with you take control of your money.
We can work with lenders, utility providers and, most critically, with you to develop plans and skills to better navigate the path to financial wellbeing.
A community member who accessed Moneycare up in Queensland told us, "I feel less stressed. I didn't know there was this help available. I can't believe how great you have been. I have a pathway to take away worry and concern."
That is what we are all about here at The Salvos. By empowering you to get your financial wellbeing back on track, Financial Counselling can be a way to make anyone - yes, anyone - have the freedom to make choices to allow you to enjoy life.
This Anti-Poverty Week, I would encourage anyone who might be feeling the pinch financially at the moment to reach out to us. We are here to help.
Kristen Hartnett, National head of Moneycare
