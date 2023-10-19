My first 20 years were living growing and working in the 'Bool. Footy, surf life saving club, paper round, counter shop work. Success and pratfalls in equal measure. But it took a trip to Ireland in 2002 to see a mass child grave under a redwood tree from the USA outside Killarney Cathedral. This was the so called famine while a net food exporter. The Irish diaspora never broke this great silence back home. 1 million fled, 1 million dead in scalpeens. Then in 1989 I read R v Jack Congo Murrell (1836) for my education and learned the UK law here never protected Aboriginals. In 2023 the NSW Law Society explains in its journal how they could not even give evidence before the Christian God for 100 years. Now Dan Tehan unlike Big Mal, is enabling another silence just like the Irish diaspora in the 'Bool over the 19th century calamity of the so called 'famine'. About mass murder of Blacks, land theft, and diminishing the importance today of closing the gap and telling the truth. This silence is sick. For these reasons Tehan is not fit for purpose whereas big Mal Fraser, very much was.

