Letters October 20, 2023

October 20 2023 - 10:43am
Shane Howard plays a Yes music concert on Uncle Lenny Clarke's property at Framlingham. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Shane Howard plays a Yes music concert on Uncle Lenny Clarke's property at Framlingham. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Well done to Shane Howard

Well done Shane Howard, you are a person who stands up for his convictions. I too am ashamed sometimes to be an Australian. Both the vote on giving our Indigenous people a rightful place in our constitution and our shameful treatment of refugees has irked me now for a long time. Yes the Australian people have voted 'no', thus showing the rest of the world just what a racist country we were, and still are. It was a chance, now lost, to do something about our past treatment of our Indigenous partners. Shame, shame, shame.

