Editorial: Our journey to reconciliation cannot be abandoned

In his victory speech on election night in May 2022, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese vowed to unite Australians, starting with a referendum to establish an Indigenous Voice to parliament.
The year that followed saw months of brutal debate and scare campaigning that led to the contrary - a referendum that divided the nation.
All six states and nearly 70 per cent of voters in the Wannon electorate rejected the proposal aimed at recognising First Nations people in the constitution, and giving them greater political say.
Many who voted "no" say they did so still wanting better outcomes for Aboriginal people, albeit without a Voice to Parliament.
The result was hailed a success by No campaigners such as Wannon MP Dan Tehan and Moyne Shire Councillor Jim Doukas, it left others in mourning.
Kirrae Whurrong elder Uncle Lenny Clarke said his community wasn't asking for much - simply "to be heard" - but instead "got a backhand across the mouth".
Howard, who wrote the iconic 1982 song Solid Rock, Sacred Ground decrying the dispossession of First Nations people, was appointed Member of the Order of Australia in 2016 for service to performing arts and to Indigenous musicians.
He returned the honour on October 18 after the referendum defeat.
On the night the loss was declared, Mr Albanese said "tomorrow we must seek a new way forward".
But both the government and the opposition have only added to the uncertainty about the way forward on reconciliation.
Mr Albanese would not say in parliament whether he would pursue "truth and treaty" despite earlier pledges to set up a commission to hear the truth about Indigenous people's history.
He made it clear he wanted Indigenous people to lead the debate and would wait for them.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton back-flipped on his pledge to hold a second referendum to make a simple change recognising First Nations people in the constitution.
Instead he called for an audit of spending on Indigenous programs and a Royal Commission on a Child Sexual Abuse as a way forward. It shows the distance between his approach and the kind of uplifting change Albanese dreamed of.
Our region's leader, Mr Tehan, said he would love to see a bipartisan federal committee set up to focus on education and health outcomes.
How exactly these proposals will recognise and improve the lives of the First Nations people is yet to be made clear.
What is clear though, is the onus is now on both the government and the opposition to reach out across the aisle to work together to address the many issues the referendum has brought into sharp focus.
It is vital that the nation continues on its slow and painful journey towards reconciliation. While undeniably set back by this referendum, that journey cannot be abandoned.
Mr Albanese's assertion "this moment of national disagreement does not define us [and] nor should it divide us" must be used as the basis on which to build a better Australia.
