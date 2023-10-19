The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

South West Healthcare healthy eating survey dispels cost myth

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
October 20 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A study has dispelled the myth that fresh food is more expensive than processed food.
A study has dispelled the myth that fresh food is more expensive than processed food.

A local healthy eating study has dispelled the myth fresh food is more expensive than processed and packaged food.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.