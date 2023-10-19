A local healthy eating study has dispelled the myth fresh food is more expensive than processed and packaged food.
South West Healthcare compared two baskets of groceries - one which contained items sufficient to supply a fortnight's worth of groceries for a family of four meeting the Australian Dietary Guidelines, while the other contained the average Australian fortnightly shop.
This was made up of about 57 per cent processed and packaged foods and 21 per cent spent on take away foods.
The study revealed a diet in line with the Australian Dietary Guidelines would cost approximately $156 less per fortnight for a family of four at Warrnambool's most affordable supermarket.
South West Healthcare Healthy Communities coordinator Caitlyn Hoggan said the cost of food and rising living expenses was one of the barriers people reported to having a healthy diet.
"There is a perception that healthy food costs more but our research shows that eating according to the Australian Dietary Guidelines not only makes us feel good and protects us against disease it can save you money," Ms Hoggan said.
"This provides another reason for people to 'Try for 5' this National Nutrition Week and get more vegetables into their diet."
Ms Hoggan said people should ensure they have a diet including fruit and vegetables.
"We know that vegetable intake is foundational to good health," she said.
"There is a well-established link between increased intake of fruit and vegetables and improved health outcomes. Diets rich in fruit and vegetables have been shown to protect against high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, type two diabetes and some cancers.
Ms Hoggan said a well-balanced diet could also boost your mood and improve mental wellbeing.
"Research from Deakin University shows that those who ate more ultra-processed food had a 23 per cent higher risk of depression," she said.
"We understand that it can sometimes be hard to get five serves every day, but every serve of vegetables counts - whether it's a salad roll, swapping meat for beans or legumes, or some vegetable sticks and dip as a snack. Aim for three different vegetables in every main meal."
Ms Hoggan said there was plenty of information and tips available at the Try for 5 website.
The research comes after South West Healthcare conducted a survey earlier in 2023 that showed almost one-in-three surveyed south-west households had run out of food and didn't have the funds to buy more in the past 12 months.
