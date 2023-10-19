The Standardsport
Nestles aims to shake off slow start in WDCA grand final rematch

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated October 19 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 3:39pm
Nestles is eyeing its first win of the season in a grand final rematch against Russells Creek on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna
Nestles is eyeing its first win of the season in a grand final rematch against Russells Creek on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna

Nestles coach Rob Saker says his side isn't disheartened with its 0-2 start to the season, believing it is "only a matter of time" before things click.

