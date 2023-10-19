Nestles coach Rob Saker says his side isn't disheartened with its 0-2 start to the season, believing it is "only a matter of time" before things click.
The reigning Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one premier hosts Russells Creek in a grand final rematch at L.P Wenborn Oval on Saturday, October 21.
However in a surprising twist, both sides find themselves on opposite ends of the table - Russells Creek is first and Nestles last.
Despite losses to Port Fairy and Allansford-Panmure in the opening two weeks, Saker believes it's "not all doom and gloom" for his side.
"It's obviously a disappointing start to the year," he said. "We haven't really fired a shot yet but they're (Port Fairy and Allansford-Panmure) probably two of the better teams in the comp.
"We're not getting too disheartened, we know we've got a good squad and that it's only a matter of time before things click into gear."
The senior coach, who took over from departing premiership coach Alex Strauch in April, highlighted all facets of their game needed improvement.
"Just those one too many four balls every over (and) with the batting not getting those partnerships going which last year we were really good at doing," he said. "And just not being able to build that momentum."
Saker is hoping a response will arrive against Russells Creek.
"It's a perfect opportunity to bounce back against another one of the competition's strong sides and prove to ourselves it's an aberration and not something that will be a consistent thing this year," he said.
"I'd like to think it's another game of cricket where if we control the things we control and do them well then we're in a very good position to win the game.
"But if we don't do that, we'll find ourselves 0-3."
The Factory will still be wary of a Creek line-up that looks vastly different to the side it faced in last season's grand final.
"Any side with Cam Williams, Craig Britten, a few of those other guys that were part of their success, they're never going to be an easy side to come up against," Saker said.
"Rukshan (Weerasinghe's) another one, he's just a quality player in the middle order, anytime they're in trouble, he seems to get them out of it.
"You've got to respect them... hopefully we can get the job done but they're going to be a tough opponent that's for sure."
Nestles, whose off-season departures included Sanjaya Chathuranga and Tim Ludeman (retired), have been without premiership player Will White this season, while an injured Tom Smith has yet to bowl.
Recruit Tom Powell, who sustained an injury at the end of football season, could line up for his club debut either this week or next.
Saker is hopeful White, who played in South Warrnambool's Hampden league football flag in September, will make his return on Saturday.
"Just his energy in the field is something we've missed as well," Saker said of White.
