Scary transformations on offer as part of city's Halloween event

If you are a ghoul who wants to have fun, head along to Warrnambool Bootique to get ready for Halloween.
Nat McArlein from Peyton SFX has teamed with One Day Studios to ensure the city streets will be full of vampires, ghosts and skeletons on October 31.
She will transform people with a full face of make-up to complete their Halloween costumes.
Greta Punch from One Day Studios said she was excited about the spooky event.
"I love Halloween as well and I was really excited to hear from Nat that she wanted to collaborate on a Halloween themed adventure," she said.
Ms Punch said Ms McArlein was very talented and her make-up transformations had to be seen to be believed.
To ensure the results are captured in time, the studio is also offering portraits of people in their costumes and full face of make-up.
"I wanted to bring some of my own fun to the day, so I'm offering spooky portraits as an add-on for people who are getting their faces done with us.
"I know what it's like to work forever on a costume and forget to take any decent photos of it."
Some of the options include a ghost, skeleton or witch, or if you want to step up your costume, there is the "ghoulish glamour" option.
"Our last one is ultimate Halloween horror," Ms Punch said.
"This is for people who want a full horror look - fake blood, latex, cuts, grazes, the kind of stuff you see in Hollywood. We hope to get a few of these, as they're so much fun.
"We have photo add-ons as well so you definitely get that perfect spooky scary shot of your costume. We're going to have some Halloween props like plastic skulls and bones, colourful lighting, and hopefully a smoke machine."
You can book an appointment here.
