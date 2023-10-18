The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Portland man, 21, charged with intentionally causing serious injury

AT
By Andrew Thomson
October 19 2023 - 8:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The fishing trawler Vivienne Jane has been declared a crime scene after police allege a stabbing took place about 7.20pm on Sunday evening. Picture: Sean McKenna
The fishing trawler Vivienne Jane has been declared a crime scene after police allege a stabbing took place about 7.20pm on Sunday evening. Picture: Sean McKenna

A 21-year-old Portland man will appear in the Warrnambool court on Thursday for a bail hearing charged with twice stabbing an associate in the back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.