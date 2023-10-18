A 21-year-old Portland man will appear in the Warrnambool court on Thursday for a bail hearing charged with twice stabbing an associate in the back.
Police arrested the young trawler fisherman on Wednesday, October 18.
He was interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing on Thursday, October 19.
His charges include a high-end assault-related offence of intentionally causing serious injury which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years' imprisonment.
He's also been charged with committing other assault-related offences as well as making threats to inflict serious injury and possessing a controlled weapon.
The charges relate to an incident on Sunday evening about 7.20pm on the deck of the trawler Vivienne Jane at the Portland trawler wharf.
It's expected that police will strongly oppose the man being granted bail.
On Wednesday Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said the 21-year-old man had been arrested after being released from Warrnambool Base Hospital.
"We are still trying to establish the circumstances which led to the victim, a 29-year-old Portland fisherman, being stabbed in the back twice on Sunday evening," he said.
Police were alerted to an incident on the trawler wharf off Lee Breakwater Road at 7.20pm Sunday on the Portland foreshore.
Police believe there was an incident on the trawler Vivienne Jane which involved the 21-year-old man stabbing his associate.
It's understood that emotions had been running high for about three days before things turned physical.
The victim was stabbed and then retaliated, allegedly bashing the 21-year-old, who suffered injuries to his face, head and upper body.
The 29-year-old stabbing victim went to the Portland Base Hospital in a taxi to seek assessment and treatment.
He was then flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The 21-year-old also went to the Portland Base Hospital to seek treatment before being transferred to Warrnambool hospital.
Detective Sergeant von Tunk said police investigators had been sifting through a large amount of CCTV footage and images taken by a witness on a mobile telephone Sunday night.
Both men are trawler fishermen, one working on the Vivienne Jane and the other on the trawler Game Reason.
The stabbing is alleged to have happened on the deck of the trawler Vivienne Jane.
Victoria Police search and rescue squad members were in Portland on Tuesday and conducted a search for the weapon used in the stabbing.
They found a fishing knife in the water off the trawler wharf believed to be the weapon used, which has about a 20cm blade.
"At this stage we still have no idea what was behind the stabbing," Detective Sergeant von Tunk said.
"Anyone with information about the incident is requested to contact the Portland police station on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.