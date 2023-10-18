A milk processing company's approach to paid emergency service leave for workers is being called out by regional Victorian dairy union members as the state's biggest dairy strike in living memory enters its second day.
More than 1400 workers from four major dairy companies, including Saputo and Fonterra, are taking 48 hours of strike action in Victoria, calling on major multinationals for a wage increase to address the cost-of-living crisis.
There are 300 union members at the Allansford Saputo factory and 160 from the Cobden Fonterra plant involved.
They started a 48-hour strike on Wednesday, October 18.
Among dairy workers' claims is also paid emergency service leave so volunteer Country Fire Authority workers can address natural disasters when necessary.
It's understood that while that claim is part of the current EBA negotiations, it's not a key hurdle in the talks as UWU members at Allansford chase a 15 per cent pay rise over three years.
"You can't run a dairy processing plant if all the dairy farms are burnt out," United Workers Union National Secretary Tim Kennedy said.
Mr Kennedy said Saputo's failure to come to the table on paid emergency service leave was a sign of a multinational dairy corporation being out of touch with the regional communities it depends on.
"Workers who have done significant volunteering with the CFA fighting blazes that have threatened local businesses have been forced to stop those activities because Saputo refuses to offer paid emergency service leave to its workforce," he said.
"Emergency service leave is one of the reasons these workers are on strike, because they know how important their volunteering during emergencies is to others in their regional community."
Saputo Allansford delegate Dan Brown agreed.
"We've had members of the emergency services who have pulled out of those services because when they have gone off to provide emergency and disaster relief they haven't been paid," he said.
"They should be paid. They are out looking after our suppliers, looking after us in the community and they're representing Saputo."
Fonterra Cobden delegate Rob Lovell said the company had made in-principle agreements about paid emergency service leave during the negotiations.
In 2018 fires near Cobden claimed milking herds and Fonterra Cobden was evacuated.
"In regional Victoria we're prone to bushfires, and emergency service leave is really important," Mr Lovell said.
"A couple of years ago there actually was a bushfire and they had to evacuate the site because there was smoke.
"I do believe paid emergency service leave is a good idea because it's about people looking after their own communities and having that support in their communities."
