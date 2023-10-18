A Warrnambool man who allegedly put a knife to the throat of an alleged victim and made threats has been remanded in custody.
Jordan Edward Hirschausen, aka Mitchell, 38, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 18, and unsuccessfully applied for bail.
He has been remanded in custody until November 7 when he now has four police briefs of evidence listed.
Mr Hirschausen has an application, a mention, contest mention and guilty plea now listed on that day in relation to four separate police briefs of evidence.
It's alleged his victims are a 50-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man.
Police told the court on Wednesday that Mr Hirschausen was already on bail when he and his partner made threats to a woman at the Warrnambool court complex on October 13.
The female alleged victim was told: "You better run bitch" and "You better shut your mouth"
She was escorted out of the court complex by security staff while Mr Hirschausen was taken to the police station next door.
Police allege that the next day Mr Hirschausen and his female partner went to the victim's address where he yelled demands.
The visiting couple then searched through the address, cornered the alleged victim, Mr Hirschausen used his body to pin the person against a wall and grabbed them by the shoulder.
Police allege Mr Hirschausen was holding a knife in his left hand which he raised and put to the victim's throat demanding that they help him get in touch with a man within the next 24 hours.
Magistrate John Bentlery told Mr Hirschausen that he had to reach the exceptional circumstances threshold to be released on bail.
"It's like climbing (Mt) Everest without oxygen," he said.
The magistrate was told that Mr Hirschausen had already been on bail with the support of the court integrated services program.
He said he had appointments to attend and he was the primary carer for his wife who suffers from epilepsy.
"I'm trying to do everything right," he told the magistrate.
Mr Bentley decided that Mr Hirschausen had failed to meet the threshold.
"It doesn't cut it. Last week you threatened a young person and then came to court and threatened another person," he said before remanding Mr Hirschausen in custody until the next court date.
Mr Hirschausen was also ordered to see a nurse to assess his custody management issues which include blood pressure, depression and liver problems which are being treated by a range of medications.
Mr Hirschausen currently faces charges including reckless conduct endangering life, making threats to kill, making threats to inflict serious injury, intentionally damaging property, unlawful assault, wilfully damaging property, affray, assault with a weapon and breaching bail.
