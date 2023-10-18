Monkey bars, climbing equipment and a giant seagull sculpture are on the wishlist of Port Fairy primary school students as they considered design elements for a new playground.
Moyne Shire Council and consultants Convic visited St Patrick's Parish Primary School on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 to get young users' suggestions about elements in a new co-located playground and skate park at Russell Clark Reserve.
Students were asked what made a great playspace and what they wanted to see included as part of the consultation process.
Moyne Shire has committed $1.7million to the project and construction is expected to begin mid-2024.
Student Eadie Archbold said she wanted to see monkey bars and structures to climb on as well as "lots of different equipment so everyone can play together".
Eadie hopes the new skate park will include more ramps and things for beginners but said the design "looks good".
Fellow student Clare McNeil wants the playground to include "lots of picnic tables to sit on around the grass areas and maybe a big seagull sculpture so it looks like Port Fairy".
Spencer Bant said he thought the chosen site and co-location was good.
"I really like that there is a skate park, playground and the fitness equipment all in one place and it's closer to the middle of town and the schools," Spencer said.
Ruby Condon said the former skate park "was just in a paddock" while "this one looks really nice and has lots of trees and flowers around it".
The children were excited about the new playspace and skate park asking shire representatives questions about when works would start.
The Port Fairy skate park and playspace draws inspiration from the surrounding natural environment to reflect the unique formation of Tower Hill Reserve.
A Moyne Shire spokesman said consultants had met with students from both Port Fairy primary schools, residents from Campbell Street and the nearby area, Port Fairy parkrun representatives and community advisory group members.
"The design feedback provided across these sessions will be considered for the final concept designs which will be presented to councillors," the spokesman said.
"Council is also looking at ways to address parking and safety in the area as part of another piece of work being undertaken now.
"Once concepts are approved council will go into detailed designs and plans, with construction likely to begin mid-2024."
The existing skate park, at Russell Clark Reserve, was closed to the public in January 2021 and the original site at George Dodds Reserve for a replacement facility had to be scrapped because of concerns it might interfere with the nesting area of the migratory Japanese wading bird Latham's snipe.
