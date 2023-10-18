The Standard
Students involved in Port Fairy playground design

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 19 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 7:37am
Monkey bars, climbing equipment and a giant seagull sculpture are on the wishlist of Port Fairy primary school students as they considered design elements for a new playground.

