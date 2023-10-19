The public is being called on to vote for Port Fairy's heritage-listed Norfolk Island Pines as they compete for the title of 'tree of the year'.
The 174 heritage-listed trees, believed to be more than 140-years-old, are one of nine finalists in the National Trust of Australia (Victoria) Tree of the Year competition.
Voting is open until midnight on Sunday, October 29, and the winner will be announced on Tuesday, October 31.
The competition aims to "raise awareness of the conservation of the state's natural heritage and highlight the benefits trees provide to our culture and way of life".
Moyne Shire Council mayor Karen Foster said the heritage-listed Norfolk Island Pines were an icon of the town.
"The National Trust say the Tree of the Year doesn't have to be the biggest or the oldest, it just has to be the tree we love most - and I think our iconic Norfolk Island Pine's fit the brief perfectly," Cr Foster said.
"They dominate the Port Fairy skyline and are without a doubt a symbol of the town.
"I'd encourage everyone to jump on the National Trust's website and cast their vote."
Port Fairy historian Marten Syme estimated there were a total of about 600 Norfolk Island Pines in Port Fairy across public and private land.
The very first Norfolk Island Pine was planted in Port Fairy in Gipps Street in 1848, which was thought to be the first planted in Victoria.
While that tree is no longer standing, the oldest Norfolk Island Pine in Port Fairy is in Sackville Street, and was planted in 1878.
To vote for your favourite tree head to nationaltrust.org.au/treeoftheyear.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.