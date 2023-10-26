It's been 80 years since Japanese guards took over the Indonesian post office across the road from his house but Max van Zelst's memories of those times are just as vivid as his drawings.
Life for a young Max, 84, changed that day when soldiers raised the Japanese flag.
"I saw the red, white and blue flag come down and a white flag with a red ball in the middle go up," he said.
"I thought 'I don't like that'." As a four year old, he preferred the flag with more colours.
When Max ran to tell his grandmother, Oma, what had happened, she was worried and told him to stay inside.
But as a child, he said, he didn't understand there was a war on.
Aside from the aircraft with smoke coming from behind it overhead, "almost touching the coconut trees" at his house before it crashed, young Max didn't witness any of the conflict.
Japanese troops were always on guard duty at the post office - a place that was home to his favourite tree that he liked to climb, Max said.
With the innocence of a young child, he remembers going across the road and asking one of the guards if he could climb the tree.
While Max didn't speak Japanese, he understood enough to know the answer was no. But when he stomped away angrily, the soldier changed his mind.
"I smiled at him and the Japanese soldier smiled at me too. Now I realise we are all humans," he said.
It's a memory that stuck, and years later he was able to sketch a detailed drawing of that post office circa 1943 along with the house he used to live in.
The post office also was significant for Max because it was the last place he saw his grandfather when he was on his way to prisoner of war camp.
Indonesia had been a Dutch colony for hundreds of years, and during the war the Dutch were being rounded up and put in camps, he said.
Max's grandfather had come to Indonesia from Holland as an 18 year old to work on the railways on the island of Java.
He'd married a Javanese woman and stayed living in Indonesia.
When Max saw his grandfather near the post office that day, he came running down the road yelling "Opa, Opa. I want to come with you".
But his grandfather - who was on his way to report to the Japanese authorities - told Max to stay and look after his grandmother.
"He rejected me but I didn't realise there was a war on. He just went, didn't say much, didn't hug me, he just quietly went," he said.
Max never saw him again. They found out he had died in prison when a letter from the Dutch government arrived with a photo of his grave.
Max's dad had left when he was little, so his grandfather was the father he'd never really had. "I don't even know my father. I can't remember him. Spending time with my grandfather was the best time of my life," he said.
He'd also lost his uncle during the war. "He was working on a ship which was torpedoed," Max said.
Tensions in Indonesia didn't end when WWII was over.
As a result of Indonesian independence, Max's mother decided to leave the country in 1951 and move to Holland.
There was "too much shooting" and it was not safe to stay, his mother told him.
"I'd never been to the Netherlands before. For us, it was a strange country," Max said.
"It was sad to leave. My heart is still in Indonesia."
It meant leaving behind his pet dog, cat and monkey Bertie.
"He was so naughty that monkey. He used to climb on my shoulders and poke his fingers in my ear," he said.
The 26-day voyage on the SS Cameronia was "anything but boring".
The 12-year-old Max would spend his days trying to fish off the rear deck, or unravelling toilet paper out the porthole until it reached the top of the ship's smokestack. "I was very inventive," he said.
After arriving in Holland, Max developed a love for art that drew him towards a career in signwriting - something he did when he moved to Warrnambool in 1966.
And after spending years painting and drawing, Max has finally put pen to paper to document his life story which is planning to turn into a book.
