A new arts hub in Port Fairy is giving more than 100 south-west creatives a place to call home.
The Glyph Gallery has opened at 38 Bank Street, run by the South West Makers Association.
SWMA's Marion Matthews said it came after the group - which began about 18 months ago - found a growing need for a bricks and mortar arts space.
"We tried to address the issue that we no longer had a gallery or art space apart from Blarney Books - the other galleries had all shut down," she said.
"We found this building which was an old solicitor's office. We thought, 'let's have a go'."
Glyph - which Matthews explained meant 'to make a strong mark' - houses a retail space, gallery - open from Thursday to Monday - five to six artists' studios for hire, workshop rooms and monthly exhibitions.
She said the group was seeking works for its inaugural summer exhibition Tidelines: Where Elements Meet.
Opening in time for the recent Port Fairy Spring Music Festival, Matthews also said about 60 people had passed through the gallery's doors on a single day.
"We had so many people come through," she said.
"We just had to stop counting."
