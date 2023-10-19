The state government should pay for repairs of a weather-damaged pavilion roof at the Warrnambool Showgrounds, South West Coast MP Roma Britnell says.
The 2023 Warrnambool Show's poultry section was cancelled because repairs would not be completed on time for the three-day event which starts on October 27.
The landlord for the site is the Victorian Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action.
The strong winds blew off a third of the pavilion's roof and pushed one of the walls in.
Ms Britnell said the committee of management had to rely on philanthropic resources to pay for the repairs.
She raised the issue in parliament on Tuesday, October 17, calling on the government to step up to its responsibilities as the owners.
"Providing a tenant with a roof is a basic requirement of a landlord, in this case, the Labor Government," Ms Britnell said.
"Proactive maintenance is more cost effective than allowing further deterioration to occur and many of the structures on the site are in dire need of work.
"The community should not have to wait for another storm for the government to act."
Warrnambool show president Jason Callaway previously told The Standard the internal structures and beams needed to be replaced, but would not divulge the cost of the repairs.
He said the show's volunteers would complete the majority of the works alongside staff from south-west businesses.
A DEECA spokesman said it was working with the committee of management to understand the extent of the damage and the repair works required.
