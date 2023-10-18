BEHIND the Stumps is back from its winter slumber as cricketers prepare for a summer in the field.
The Standard's weekly cricket column will feature news from across the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association, South West Cricket and Victorian Premier Cricket competitions.
----
A newcomer to the WDCA division two competition got its season off to the ideal start.
Noorat Terang - a merged entity from the SWC league - recorded a five-run win against Nirranda in the opening round on Saturday, October 14.
Lions co-captain Steve O'Connor, who is sharing the role with Liam Geary, said he was relishing the challenge of coaching in a different competition.
"You have to figure it out on the fly whereas in the south west you'd played against those blokes for so long you knew what was going on and you knew what you needed to make to roughly be competitive to win," he said.
"Whereas we made 144 on Saturday and had no idea whether it was going to be enough.
"You had to be pretty adaptive in your field placings - you have to move your fields pretty quickly otherwise the game will get away from you."
O'Connor said the Lions were determined to become a division one outfit in coming seasons.
"Hopefully we'll make a good fist of it in division two. Our aim is to go into division one so hopefully we go well enough that they (the association) are interested in putting us up there."
The Lions' round one win pleased O'Connor who admitted to feeling "pretty nervous".
"Usually you're looking for washouts this time of year but we were pretty keen to play," O'Connor said.
"We wanted to get that first win on the board. It was a bit of fear of the unknown. We thought we had an OK team but until you get out there and start playing you don't know the standard."
Medium pacer Isaac Kenna was a standout for the Lions, snaring 5-16 while teenager Ned Roberts also impressed.
"When he (Kenna) came on, it probably looked like we were in a little bit of trouble and they were probably favourites and he was able to turn the game for us," O'Connor said.
"Most of his wickets were bowled too so he bowled really well.
"Ned is our opening bat and wicket-keeper and he might be 16 or so and he made 34 so it was a good start from him."
Former AFL player Jordie McKenzie made an impressive return to the pitch with 24 runs.
O'Connor is hopeful the former Melbourne midfielder will become a key part of the team.
"He is a good friend of mine so hopefully we can get him for enough (games) to get him qualified for finals if we're lucky enough to make it," he said.
"He might play six or eight games. His brother Tom might do the same as well.
"They both live in Melbourne so it's a little bit harder but there's usually weddings and different things on they're home for and their parents still live here."
O'Connor accidentally ran McKenzie out against the Knights and expects him to build in coming games given "he was a pretty handy cricketer back in the day".
Two division two cricketers raised the bat to start the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association season.
Hawkesdale's Simon Sharrock and Merrivale's Nick Sinnott both made centuries in the opening round.
Sharrock came in at number three and scored 100 off 86 deliveries. His knock included seven boundaries and two sixes as Hawkesdale notched a 126-run victory against Port Fairy.
Sinnott opened the Tigers' batting against Wesley Yambuk Titans and made 100 off 62 balls.
His innings featured 12 fours and five sixes as Merrivale recorded an eight-wicket win.
A six-wicket haul was the ideal way for North Warrnambool Eels' Clint Farquhar to start his WDCA division two season.
He snared 6-12 off a tidy six-over spell which included three maidens but it wasn't enough to get the Eels over the line against West Warrnambool with the Panthers having the last laugh.
Koroit's Bailen McDonald cleaned up Dennington's tail in their division two clash, finishing with 3-3 off three overs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.