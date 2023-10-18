The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Port Fairy to host Two Days on the Links golf tournament

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated October 18 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Fairy's golf links will host players from across Victoria. Picture by Sean McKenna
Port Fairy's golf links will host players from across Victoria. Picture by Sean McKenna

A full field will assemble for a fledgling golf tournament at Port Fairy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.