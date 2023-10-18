A full field will assemble for a fledgling golf tournament at Port Fairy.
The Two Days on the Links event on October 19-20 has attracted 26 teams consisting of 104 players from 22 clubs.
"We have a full field which is great," co-ordinator Mandy Bawden said.
Bawden and Glenda Clarke are the club's women's golf co-ordinators.
"The inaugural two-day event was held in September 2022 - that was a long time in the planning and a dream of our then-women's golf co-ordinator Angela Hutchinson," they said.
"The event was pitched as a stay-and-play event with two days of team games and was very well received.
"It was moved to October for this year's event to hopefully get more predictable weather."
They said Two Days on the Links was made possible because of a collaborative approach.
"This event wouldn't have been possible without the outstanding support of our Port Fairy women golfers who have helped in every area from catering, organising the event itself, spotting, raking bunkers and generally assisting wherever they could," they said.
"The golf club general manager Mitchell Grant has been amazingly helpful with the back up of the boys in the pro shop. Special thanks to our green-keeper Troy Richardson and his team who always present the course in beautiful condition."
