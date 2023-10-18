EMMANUEL Ajang is determined to repay Werribee's faith after the VFL grand finalist offered him a new contract.
The South Warrnambool export will spend a fourth season at the Tigers after inking a deal for the 2024 season.
Ajang, 21, played six matches for Werribee in 2023 and is determined to cement a spot as a midfield-forward option.
"It means a lot that they see potential in me and want me to hang around," he told The Standard.
"I was able to get six games this year which was an improvement from last year. Everyone listed on the team are very, very good athletes so it was always going to be hard but that's a part of it."
Ajang, who features for Geelong West Giants at local level, watched Werribee play in the VFL decider against Gold Coast at Ikon Park in September.
It is a driving force behind his determination to become a regular player in the Tigers' line up.
"There is a departure of a few of the older players, so hopefully that opens up more opportunities," he said.
"At the moment I am not too satisfied just playing local and seeing a lot of my friends as well play at Werribee or other high levels is very motivating.
"It is something I am attracted to keep doing. Seeing them (the team) get close to (a premiership) does motivate me and pushes me to work harder to cement a spot on the team."
He has identified areas he can improve to give himself a better chance of selection.
"I am trying to put on a little bit more weight, especially trying to play the role I want to play, I usually come across some larger bodies so if I put on some weight hopefully I don't get pushed around as easy," Ajang said.
The emerging footballer is based in Geelong and studies business at university.
He also works as a social worker, a job he described as rewarding.
"It's awesome, I really enjoy it," he said.
But trips to Werribee for games and training are something Ajang enjoys.
"It might sound a bit cliche but the culture they have there is unbelievable," he said.
"(Coach) Mick Barlow is obviously leaving (for an AFL job at North Melbourne) but the group he's left behind is very special.
"I just love it there."
Fellow South Warrnambool talent Will White, who played in the Roosters' 2023 Hampden league premiership, has re-committed at VFL club Carlton.
It will be his second season at the Blues. The small forward featured in a match against the AFL Academy.
