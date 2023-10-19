The Standard
Port Fairy Theatre Group stages 1930s production of Night Must Fall

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
October 20 2023 - 8:45am
Jonathan Ayers and Judy Lumsden will star in Night Must Fall at Port Fairy's Lecture Hall. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
Jonathan Ayres will draw on his experience of going to some "pretty dark places" when he takes to the stage in next weekend's production of the psychological thriller Night Must Fall in Port Fairy.

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

