Jonathan Ayres will draw on his experience of going to some "pretty dark places" when he takes to the stage in next weekend's production of the psychological thriller Night Must Fall in Port Fairy.
Ayres plays Dan in the 1930s-era play set in the English countryside and it is his first major role as an actor after stepping up in a short play last year.
Port Fairy Theatre Group president and assistant director Wendy Hunter said the Emlyn Williams' play - written in 1935 and made into a movie in 1937 was one of the first, if not the first, of the genre.
"It's what Alfred Hitchcock and a lot of the other great directors got their inspiration from for their films," she said.
"On the surface it seems like a murder mystery but it's not a whodunit, it's more of an exploration of how they do it and when will they strike again."
Ayres moved from Melbourne to Port Fairy about four years ago and it was his partner who encouraged him to try acting.
"I'm quite naturally expressive and she suggested it would be a good idea. I'm always into trying new things," he said.
"I've got a bit of a sales background so I'm used to learning scripts and then having to put my own twist on it.
"I've got a bit of experience of going to some pretty dark places when I was in the city, so this role seems pretty fitting. I'm loving it."
Ayres said he was brought up "as cliche as it possibly could be", going to a private school in Melbourne but when he started hanging out with the wrong crowd who were into drugs, things "went south pretty quick".
"One day I just changed and moved down to the beach and radically changed my life and I'm pretty happy about it," he said.
The father of two young children is now juggling his new acting role with his job as an arborist.
Night Must Fall is the first major production since the pandemic for the theatre group which has been around since the 1970s, and the cast has been in rehearsals since early August.
Director Sian Pretty said the era of the play suited the older style of the Port Fairy theatre building which dates back to the 1880s and she will provide the live music soundtrack to the performance.
"I'm doing some incidental music for the little scary bits. There's a theme going between the ordinary and the extraordinary," she said.
"We've kind of played up the 1930s era. We'll dress the part so it looks like you're having an evening at the theatre in the 1930s."
Tickets for the play at the Port Fairy Lecture Hall are $25 for adults and $10 for children.
Shows will be held on Friday, October 27 at 7pm, Saturday, October 28 at 2pm and 7pm, and Sunday, October 29 at 2pm.
