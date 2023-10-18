The Standard
Warrnambool rallies for Run for PJ Melbourne Marathon team

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 19 2023 - 7:39am, first published 7:30am
A huge community response in memory of much-loved Warrnambool resident Paul Jellie has seen more than $18,000 raised for south-west suicide prevention services and awareness.

