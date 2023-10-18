A huge community response in memory of much-loved Warrnambool resident Paul Jellie has seen more than $18,000 raised for south-west suicide prevention services and awareness.
More than 150 Warrnambool residents ran in memory of Mr Jellie at the Melbourne Marathon on Sunday, October 15, 2023.
Participants proudly wore their Run for PJ shirts in the marathon, half marathon, 10 and five-kilometre runs and three-kilometre walk.
The much-loved husband, father-of-two and founding director of Warrnambool's HomeSeeka Real Estate died on May 13, 2023, aged 52.
His wife Angela and children Charlie and Sophie were among the Warrnambool contingent, as well as family, friends, colleagues and community members.
Warrnambool gym Fit After 40 organised the Run for PJ team and its online fundraising page had reached a "massive" $18,370 as of Thursday, October 19. The initial fundraising target was $1000.
FAF gym manager Kate Miller, who organised the team with family friend and a North Warrnambool netball coach Tania Ross, said they wanted to show their support and raise awareness for suicide prevention.
Mrs Ross said the day went off well and they hoped to enter a team each year.
"It was fabulous," Mrs Ross said. "We had a great time. It was really lovely. It was a really emotional day but it was good.
"We plan on running it every year. Not to the scale we've done this year but anyone who was there on Sunday said they'll do it again.
"They'll put their Run for PJ tops on and off we'll go. It's really good."
Mrs Ross said they would now work in conjunction with Lifeline to direct funds raised to programs or training for south-west crisis workers.
"We're working with Lifeline to figure out how we're going to distribute those funds locally and how we're going to use those funds to support people locally experiencing suicide crisis," she said.
"We're trying to raise awareness as well.
"We always wanted any money raised to stay here and make a difference here in our local community."
Mrs Ross said they'd had a fabulous community response.
"We cannot thank our Warrnambool community enough and within that there were networks - the FAF group was huge and the support they gave and the HomeSeeka network.
"But it goes beyond that, the North Warrnambool footy netball club and it reached down to the Cobden community because Ange is from Cobden.
"We're very thankful for people donating time, money and for their support.
"It was just incredible. It was beyond anything we thought we were going to achieve. It was amazing."
The fundraising page remains open until Saturday, October 21, 2023. To donate go to run.gofundraise.com.au/page/FAF-39990107
