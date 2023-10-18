Alcohol stolen during break-in at local sports club

Alcohol and a speaker have been stolen during a break-in at the Scotts Creek Recreation Reserve club rooms.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said that between 7pm Monday, October 16, and 4pm on Tuesday there was a burglary and theft committed at the club rooms on the Cobden-Port Campbell Road.
He said the offenders cut the lock from the front door to gain entry and then removed a slab of Carlton Draught beer, a slab of Great Northern beer and a JBL speaker.
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said sporting clubs were the lifeblood of their local communities.
"This sort of offending really strikes at the heart of community organisations," he said.
"We all known how hard it is for sporting clubs to support their members and provide a key social community outlet.
"We are requesting that anyone who saw anything suspicious in that area, or who has knowledge of the offending which was more than likely overnight Monday, to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
