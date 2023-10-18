Warrnambool women have been trailblazers when it comes to business, a researcher has discovered.
Dr Catherine Bishop, who has an Australian Research Council-funded postdoctoral fellowship at Macquarie Business School for the project 'Gendered Enterprise: Australian Businesswomen Since 1880, has been learning about the women at the forefront of city businesses.
She is writing a book which will feature stories of businesswomen from Warrnambool, Sydney and Alice Springs.
Dr Bishop said she had discovered some fascinating stories.
"I am interested in women who ran their own businesses, either alone or with partners or spouses, part-time, full-time, large, small, successful, not successful," she said.
"I also hope to find side-hustles, 'invisible' businesswomen, those running dodgy illegal businesses and what might be considered unusual businesses for women. I would particularly like to hear from anyone who knows of any Indigenous women - or women of non-white ancestry - in business."
Dr Bishop said there were a number of reasons she chose to feature Warrnambool businesswomen.
She said it was a long established city with significant big industries, including Fletcher Jones, Nestle and the Woollen Mill.
"I also chose Warrnambool because it has extremely efficient and active historical and family history societies and an amazing archives centre, not to mention the indefatigable Elizabeth O'Callaghan, whose book Silent Lives has 'done' the first 30 years of my period for me," she said.
"I met Elizabeth about six years ago when I was developing my grant application. There is also a business and professional women's association."
Dr Bishop said she'd been trawling through old directories and electoral rolls for names, looking at newspapers and court records, getting lost in ancestry.com and following posts on the Lost Warrnambool Facebook page.
"I am looking forward to diving into the wonderful resources at Warrnambool Heritage Works and hearing people's memories," she said.
"I am giving a talk at the Warrnambool Library on Wednesday, October 25 October at 2pm and hope to connect with some people there. The real gold is in the stories people tell - that is where you find out the interesting bits."
Dr Bishop said it was incredibly interesting to discover the reasons women went into business, which may range from having a drunk, dissolute or deserting husband to discovering a niche in the market.
She said she loved the stories of women in unusual Warrnambool businesses.
"Myrtle May Burgess was very entrepreneurial - she was a wood merchant in 1936, then a guest house proprietor and then she and her husband ran a deli - all in about 15 years," Dr Bishop said.
"Eunice Clarke called herself an accountant in the 1903 electoral roll ... she may not have been in business for herself and was possibly more of a bookkeeper - but I love the chutzpah of her self-naming.
"In the same year Emily Greening was listed as a butcher. Daisy Irving, possibly only visiting town, advertised as a 'refined scientist' in the early years of the 20th century (basically she was a palm reader)."
Dr Bishop said other occupations held by women over the years included chiropodists and physios, pharmacists, photographers and farmers - as well as those with businesses that exploited so-called feminine skills - dressmakers, boarding house keepers, cafe proprietors and publicans.
"There were incredibly long-lived business - Olive Ketel's corsetry, Maudette's Millinery and June Plater's dance school," she said.
Dr Bishop said her favourite Warrnambool character to date was Teresa Jane Densley/Lynch/de Lovelle/Moloney.
"She was the publican of the Criterion Hotel from 1921 and then the Warrnambool Hotel from the 1930s to 1954," she said.
"Two things stand out. First I contacted her great niece Marion on Ancestry.com who told me that when she called to see her "Auntie Eddie" in the morning, she would 'most times be sitting up in bed, but looking like she'd just stepped out of a magazine, hair and makeup perfect, she was quite an attractive lady.'
"'She would give me two shillings and tell me to go downstairs to Snooks, the barman and get a raspberry and lemonade'.
"This memory, along with the photo she showed me, tell you about the style and presence of this woman - she would hold her own in a pub," Dr Bishop said.
The publican had three husbands.
Thomas, a cabman, died in 1926.
In 1933, 54-year-old Teresa was swept off her feet by a toy boy.
Evon Juverlaine de Lovelle was a hotel guest, who told her he was a Spanish doctor of independent means.
"They snuck off to Melbourne to get married but within three weeks Teresa realised her mistake. 'We were most unhappy because of his continued deceit and disrespect for the truth,' she told the divorce court three years later (at the same time taking four years off her own age).
"I actually think Evon was possibly Syrian, and potentially a lot younger than the 44 he claimed to be ... but I am still on the trail of this elusive character," Dr Bishop said.
"Teresa was not done with men entirely, however."
In 1954, aged 75, when she retired from the hotel business, she married Harold Adrian Moloney ... who has thus far proved an equally shadowy character. When Teresa died she left everything to a niece rather than to Harold.
"When I visit the Warrnambool Hotel I will visualise Teresa as her great-niece recalls 'walking, actually gliding down the stairs at the Warrnambool Hotel'."
Dr Bishop said she would love to hear from anyone who has stories to share.
Her email address is Catherine.bishop@mq.edu.au
