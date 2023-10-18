Turbine height could 'put lives at risk' says MP

The height of turbines at the Woolsthorpe Wind Farm will put lives at risk, according to Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell.
She urged the state government to limit the height of wind turbines at the facility to 168 metres.
"The action I seek is for the minister to reject the amendment to the planning permit for the Woolsthorpe Wind Farm that will permit over-height wind towers to be built in the current flight path of Warrnambool airport," Ms Britnell said.
"The wind farm's planning permit had wind turbines up to 168 metres in height, which did not interfere with aircraft safely operating out of the nearby Warrnambool airport.
"However, this 168-metre height limit has been irresponsibly amended by this state Labor government's planning panel to allow towers of up to 230 metres in height, a 40 per cent increase in height."
Ms Britnell said she was extremely concerned about the decision.
"A planning panel under your department has approved a permit for wind turbines that puts lives at risk. The approved overall height of 230 metres is greater than the current Civil Aviation Safety Authority minimum safe operating level for operating out of Warrnambool airport," she said.
"The panel stated that CASA could raise the minimum safe operating level to accommodate the wind turbines and allow aircraft to operate; however, I think it is fair to assume that the Civil Aviation Safety Authority will not allow for such a situation as this would potentially put lives at risk.
"What this means is it will potentially be impossible for certain aircraft to utilise the Warrnambool airport, including larger jet aircraft that are seen operating services to regional Victoria at airports like Bendigo and Mildura."
Both Moyne and Warrnambool councils raised objections to the increased turbine height on the basis the taller structures posed a risk to aircraft using the Warrnambool Airport, which is about 12km from the south-east corner of the wind farm site.
The turbines would require the "lowest safe altitude" for aircraft to be raised to 2200 feet, but the councils objected to the change, arguing it would make landing more difficult at the airport and limit its future expansion. The panel dismissed the objection, saying the developer could apply to have the limit raised once the turbine locations had been finalised.
"Council will ensure that airspace around the airport is safe and has made submissions in relation to wind farm proposals that could impact on the safe operation of the airport," a Warrnambool City Council spokesman said.
