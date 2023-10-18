AFTER almost 12 months of rehearsals people of all ages and abilities are ready to bust a move on the stage.
The annual Let's Dance concert will be held on Saturday, October 21 at Brauer College's Auditorium.
Let's Dance organiser Pam Bennett said the participants come together every Thursday to dance and the Warrnambool lessons have been running since 2012.
She said the dance group originally started in Terang in 2008 with specific times for children, secondary students and adults. But often they found adults and teenagers joining in with the children's dance time.
"It's really lovely to have all different ages together," she said.
"They all get along and have a great time.
"It's a lot of fun."
There are about 22 participants and more than 35 support workers and volunteers who attend the dance sessions.
Dance teacher Megan Fish from Robyn's School of Dancing takes the classes and the participants will do eight dances on Saturday.
"They all love her," Ms Bennett said.
"We're a big family."
She said there will be one dance where participants are joined by a family member or friend and everyone will be presented with a medal.
The concert is at 1pm and there will be afternoon tea provided after the concert. Tickets are $10 per adult, $5 per child and $15 for a family and people are advised to bring cash as there are no card facilities.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.