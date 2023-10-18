A Warrnambool couple have pleaded guilty to their part in a drug trafficking ring which allegedly involved methamphetamine being sold to undercover police investigators.
The undercover police officers claim to have purchased methamphetamine and GHB from a 30-year-old woman and her associates Kayla Smith-Brockway, 31, and Michael Sparrow, 39, a number of times for thousands of dollars.
About $20,000 cash, three cars and significant quantities of drugs were seized in police raids during December 2022.
The alleged drug ring principal was charged with the high-end offence of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, as well as three counts of traffic methamphetamine.
Kayla Smith-Brockway, 31, and Michael Sparrow, 38, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 for a contested hearing.
That's now been adjourned to a one-hour plea hearing in the same court on December 1.
Smith-Brockway was initially charged with 14 offences and has now pleaded guilty to five counts.
Sparrow's case has also resolved to a reduced number of charges.
Magistrate John Bentley requested lawyers make written submissions before the plea hearing to streamline the process.
Sparrow was also ordered to address drug issues and a lawyer said he had recently been diagnosed with an intellectual disability.
"These are very serious charges," Mr Bentley told Sparrow.
"You have a history of being on corrections orders. If you don't do your community work I will relocate you to a room without a view and you will not be by yourself," he said.
Previously Warrnambool police Senior Constable Nick Amos told the court investigators established seven-month Operation Groats in April 2022 to investigate the alleged trafficking of methamphetamine by the drug ring principal and her partner.
It's alleged that woman paid Sparrow and his partner Smith-Brockway to travel to Braybrook, west of Melbourne, to pick up quantities of methamphetamine and to facilitate sales in the Warrnambool area.
It's now alleged bank accounts show $94,193.50 of suspicious bank transactions between the drug ring principal, Sparrow and Smith-Brockway during the second-half of 2022.
The court heard surveillance showed Sparrow went to the Braybrook area a number of times throughout the investigation.
The police informant said a number of people were also frequently observed attending Sparrow's Warrnambool home for a short period.
He alleged bank transfers showed thousands of dollars were deposited into Sparrow's bank account on the days he attended the Braybrook area.
Senior Constable Amos told the court undercover police officers attended an area in Lava Street on October 23, 2022 and met with the woman, who sold them 1.2 grams of the drug ice.
The woman allegedly told the officers she supplied the town and "they can't catch me".
The court heard she later organised further sales to the officers through Sparrow and Smith-Brockway.
Smith-Brockway is alleged to have initiated conversations with the officers on two occasions, asking if they wanted to buy drugs but a transaction did not occur.
Senior Constable Amos said testing of the methamphetamine showed it was above 80 per cent purity.
Police raided three properties in Raglan Parade, Lachlan Street and Morriss Road, allegedly seized $700 cash, knuckle dusters, a number of digital scales, nine mobile phones, 7.37 grams of ice, a black taser and a 2011 Holden Commodore station wagon at the Morriss Road address.
