Like so many points in our history, Warrnambool in October 1963 was both an almost unrecognisable world, but at the same time one that was very familiar.
While coal is now a dirty word for many and the push for renewable energy ongoing, six decades ago nothing could be further from the truth.
The State Electricity Commission (SEC) of Victoria ran a full page advertisement in The Standard, with a large photograph of a briquette featuring. The advertisement went on to sing the praises of the coal briquette, saying its value to the Victorian community "must be counted in untold millions".
But how to warm the house was not of great concern at that very moment with Warrnambool experiencing a mini-heat wave early in the month, with temperatures climbing to 80 degrees on the old scale.
Don't be fooled that the discussion around the most efficient way to operate the Warrnambool breakwater is a new one. In 1963, Warrnambool fishermen claimed that within three years they would be unable to work their boats in Lady Bay due to the build up of silt. This claim came at a meeting about the idea of building a wall parallel to the breakwater to create a boat haven.
Cars may not have been as numerous, or gone as fast, 60 years ago, but that didn't mean road safety was not a major issue. A delegation from the Country Roads Board met with shire representatives on site to look at ways to make the Illowa turn-off on the Princes Highway safer. The turn-off had been described as a "death trap" following two recent fatalities.
One of Warrnambool's most iconic sites, Cannon Hill, has certainly been topical in the past 12 months, but it was in October 1963 that it became what it is. At this time, Warrnambool council officially named the area as Cannon Hill Memorial Drive, erecting a sign to mark the occasion.
October ushered in the annual show season and it was a long-gone event that was the first cab off the rank in 1963. The Nirranda Show was held, and was a hit, with events such as a trotting race, sheaf tossing and chainsaw contests providing points of difference. The Warrnambool Show was notable for the appearance of Victorian state governor Sir Rohan Delacombe.
Another example of the strength of smaller communities at the time was on show in Purnim. The Country Women's Association (CWA) was one of the key groups binding the small town together. At its October meeting, the Purnim branch named the winners of its recent competitions, which included best buttonhole and best plate of biscuits.
Employment opportunities in Warrnambool were plentiful, with a variety of skill sets being sort In The Standard's classified section for situations vacant. The Turn-In Motel was looking for a cook, the Lady Bay Hotel needed a cleaner and the Panorama Avenue Kindergarten was searching for a new director.
There were many businesses at the peak of their powers in Warrnambool in 1963 that are no longer with us. These included Dickin Foodmarkets, O'Donnell Bros Tyre Services, Lakes Jewellers and Wardrops. Some of the businesses that remain in place six decades later are Swintons (S.S.W.) Supermarket and Rogers newsagency.
Popular children's toys of the day were very reflective of the time, with dolls the signature item in toy store advertisements, while the main photo on the front page of The Standard on October 19 was of brothers Ken and Kevin Aldridge armed and ready for action with their toy guns.
Like the rest of Australia, Warrnambool's population was growing, with immigration a key driver of this. At the Warrnambool Town Hall, citizens from seven different countries were officially made Australian residents. The countries included The Netherlands, France, Greece, Germany, Portugal, Hungary and Poland. Note all were from European nations, which was in line with the White Australia policy that remained in place until 1966.
Sport was again plentiful in the south-west, with lots going on.
Like Collingwood's famous victory in 2023, football glory was not achieved in September in 1963. The Warrnambool and District Football league grand final was held in the first week of October, with Russells Creek winning in an upset over Old Collegians.
In an amazing piece of fixturing, on the same day as the above grand final, the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Race was held. Despite the clash, large crowds were recorded for both events. Bill McLaren was the first Warrnambool rider home.
Warrnambool Racing Club held its own Spring Carnival and fashion was at the forefront. The Standard reported the most fashionable ladies were wearing smart knitted wool and light tweed suits.
