This is a story from the "this really happened" category.
Among other things, it involves penny pinchers, a jilted celebrity and fast-moving elephants.
Imagine this: It's a warm October weekend, 1963, in the peaceful and sometimes sleepy coastal town of Warrnambool.
There's the usual things for the locals to do to keep themselves entertained.
For the sports lovers, there's local cricket and lawn bowls, or the races from Melbourne on the radio.
For the community-minded, there are fetes, shows and garden parties to attend during the day, while for those heading out in the evening, the calendar is stacked with balls, barn dances, cabarets or a night at the flicks.
But this weekend there is something else brewing in this city by the sea.
It is an event Warrnambool had not seen before and most likely will never again.
It involved some of the city's best known dignitaries, but we'll get to that later.
At the time, the Warrnambool community was serviced by the Yalundah Occupational Centre, which supported people living with a disability.
The service had come up with an ingenuous and very original idea for a fundraiser.
It was, wait for it, an elephant race.
But where, who and how?
All these things were much easier to imagine when you turn your 2023 brain off and transport yourself back 60 years.
It was a time when litigation was almost non-existent and all you needed was an idea, some willing hands and an attitude of what could be done - rather than what couldn't.
So the 'where' was chosen as the Warrnambool Showgrounds.
There was some thought given to safety, with the race taking place inside the fence along Koroit Street, with the crowd of hundreds watching on from the other side of the fence.
As to the 'who', the real stars of the show - the elephants, were provided by Bullen's Circus.
It would be fair to assume the jockeys would have also come from the circus, complete with years of experience in dealing with one of the world's most formidable animals.
But this was not the case, instead the jockeys were the who's who of Warrnambool community leaders.
On board the elephants were the then mayor, Cr. R.W. Gilbert, Les Henderson (Lions club), Horace Verey (Rotary), Earl Dakin (junior chamber of commerce) and George Luney (Apex).
There was to be a sixth elephant, but it was a late withdrawal.
But the biggest story here was not the elephant, but the jockey who then missed out on the ride.
The jockey left at the altar was none other than Warrnambool radio breakfast announcer Mal Walden.
Yep, that's right, the same Mal Walden who was to go on and forge a career as one of Australia's most recognisable television newsreaders for more than four decades.
Now we get to the 'how'.
Well the race started with the elephants walking tail-in-trunk to the starting line.
It was a horrible start for the Lions leader Henderson, who missed the jump by 10 lengths and never recovered.
The Standard report of the race cheekily suggested the reason for this sluggish take off may have had something to do with Lions and elephants being natural enemies.
The mayor also missed the start but unlike Henderson, Gilbert was able to bounce back.
Despite having never rode an elephant before, Gilbert showed incredible skill to steer his way through the field at speed to go all the way to the front.
As Gilbert and his steed crossed the finish line, they were joined by Luney and his elephant, with a dead-heat declared.
It had been an event for the ages, a showcase of skills from man and beast the likes of which Warrnambool had never witnessed before.
But there was one disappointing footnote to the story.
While there was no entry fee for people to see the race, a collection was taken up.
Yalundah was grateful for the 67 pounds raised from the day, but it appeared some spectators were far from generous.
The report from The Standard about the crowd was far from flattering.
"Because onlookers were not high-pressured for donations, the result was that a large percentage of them avoided the collectors."
