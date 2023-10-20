An exceptional living experience | House of the Week

This extraordinary residence was built by Bryan & Petersen.
As befits their reputation, the home is full of luxury finishes throughout what can rather fairly be described as an exceptional floor plan.
The end result is an amazing living experience.
The design philosophy was to capture a timeless beauty by using natural stone, rich timber accents, and soaring windows.
Selling agent Daryl Kenna says it is truly a work of art, one which successfully strikes that delicate balance between fantastic looks and the practicalities of proper functionality.
That includes rather generously sized rooms to provide a very spacious interior.
Daryl says that there are also key focal points which entice you to move through the home, and as a result you'll discover one wow factor after another.
One of these is the kitchen, which Daryl describes as a showstopper. He says that it's more than just a kitchen; it's actually more of a culinary sanctuary.
The design includes a wall of timber cabinetry which houses the fully-integrated fridge and freezer, along with two ovens, a built-in microwave, a coffee machine, and a 900mm gas cook top with an integrated extraction fan.
There's also a butler's pantry, and an oversized island bench with a stone top and a waterfall end. As such, it provides plenty of surface area to work with whether it's for your kitchen gadgets or your gourmet ingredients.
The dining and lounge areas meanwhile have a raked ceiling, a stone feature wall and multiple large windows to feel like you're enjoying the outdoors even while you're still in. There's an undercover entertaining area as well.
The main bedroom suite is just as sophisticated as the rest of the home. It has an ensuite with tiles from floor to ceiling, along with floating cabinetry, finger tiles and there's also a large walk-in robe.
To separating communal areas from the bedrooms, the layout includes a family wing along with a separate second living space and a handy study with built-in cabinetry and data sockets.
The home also has ducted heating and cooling throughout plus a gas log fire in the living area, double-glazing, a double garage, a security alarm system, and a 6 star energy rating.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.