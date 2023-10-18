Goanna frontman and singer-songwriter Shane Howard has returned his Australia Day honour in response to the Voice referendum defeat.
In a letter to the Governor-General, Killarney-based Howard spoke of his "deep sadness" and felt "Australians had missed an important historical moment of destiny".
Howard, who wrote the iconic 1982 song Solid Rock, Sacred Ground decrying the dispossession of First Nations people, was appointed Member of the Order of Australia in 2016 for service to performing arts and to Indigenous musicians.
"At this point in history, I can't be proud of my nation and feel honour-bound to return my Order of Australia medal," he said.
"When I wrote the song Solid Rock, Sacred Ground 40 years ago, I wanted us to address the fundamental lie at the heart of our national story.
"I dreamt of a country respectful of our ancient history and honest about our modern history. I wanted to be proud of my country."
Speaking to The Standard, Howard said he respected the democratic result but he feared Australians had missed an important historical moment.
"I am just ashamed of us as a nation to turn our backs like this on our First Nations people," he said.
"It's mean-spirited. It was such a modest proposal."
Howard said when the Liberal National Party announced it not only would not support the referendum but would "consciously and aggressively oppose it", he knew it was "doomed".
"At that point we were divided on political lines on something that is not actually political," he said.
"It's ethical and moral."
Howard said the result created a "really deep fundamental schism in our country".
"On the night of the referendum defeat my friend in North Queensland texted me and said 'brother, how do we do Welcome to Country? How do we look white fellas in the eye now?'," he said.
"My friend from the Kimberly said the hardest thing was seeing the old people in his house on Saturday night, watching the TV, the hurt they were feeling.
"They were going: 'They don't want us in their country, in what they believe is their country'."
Howard said he'd put in a lot of work over the past 40 years researching colonial history, especially in the south-west.
"It is so brutal," he said.
"We have got to face up to the truth of our history and we are not.
"We're still sweeping it under the rug and dodging the fact that no matter how we come at it, the prosperity and privilege that we enjoy in this country comes off the back of immeasurable suffering, unconscionable theft and abuse of our first peoples.
"The opportunity to meaningfully address those historical wrongs has been dealt yet another terrible blow."
The Voice referendum was defeated on October 14 with 60.73 per cent of voters against the proposal nationally.
In the lead-up to the referendum Howard joined Uncle Lenny Clarke to A Community for Yes event near Warrnambool in south-west Victoria and also supported an Irish For The Voice online rally.
A spokesman for Australian Honours and Awards Secretariat said he could not comment on individual cases.
"Individuals are able to resign from the Order and the resignation is effective from the date which it is accepted by the Governor-General," he told The Standard.
"Resignations are published in the Commonwealth Gazette."
