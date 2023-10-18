The Standard
Goanna frontman Shane Howard returns Australia Day honour after Voice defeat

October 18 2023 - 11:52am
Goanna frontman Shane Howard says he is ashamed of his nation following the referendum defeat.
Goanna frontman and singer-songwriter Shane Howard has returned his Australia Day honour in response to the Voice referendum defeat.

