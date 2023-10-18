A Dunkeld woman who always put others first did so until the very end.
Elizabeth Petropoulos lost her battle with the rarest form of neurofibromatosis on October 14.
The genetic disorder causes tumours to form on nerve tissues.
Mrs Petropoulos started experiencing severe pain in her shoulder after the birth of her daughter Isabella, who is now 5.
Her husband Nick said she sought treatment with various physiotherapists and doctors before a diagnosis was finally made.
"They found her first benign tumour and since then she had two removed. She had dozens more in her body," Mr Petropoulos said.
He said the disorder affected everyone in different ways - it was discovered her great uncle had it when he died and he only had one benign tumour in his shoulder.
Neurofibromatosis affects one in 60,000 people, Mr Petropoulos said.
"Unfortunately, one to five in 100 people will have a tumour that turns cancerous," he said.
Less than two months ago, Mrs Petropoulos, who had a hairdressing salon in Hamilton, was at work when she lost use of her right arm.
Her husband Nick said she drove herself to hospital, convinced she was having a stroke.
Doctors found a tumour in her brain, which was removed.
Sadly, it returned just three weeks later and doctors discovered she also had a cancerous tumour in her kidney and other parts of her body.
Mrs Petropoulos, who loved horses, was determined to raise money and awareness about neurofibromatosis in the hope no one else would have to go through what she did.
"She just wanted somebody to be able to find a way to stop this happening - to prevent the tumours changing from benign to cancer," he said.
The couple set up Elizabeth's Legacy, which raises funds under the umbrella of neurofibromatosis foundation Flicker of Hope.
Mr Petropoulos said his wife was blown away by the support she received from the community.
"She touched a lot more people than she realised," he said.
Mr Petropoulos said his wife loved riding horses and teaching Isabella and their son Lucas, 2, how to take care of their pets.
The couple met through rodeo, when Mr Petropoulos was riding bulls and Mrs Petropoulos was barrel racing.
The family also runs a mobile zoo - Wicked Wildlife - and take their shows to venues around the state.
Mr Petropoulos uploaded an emotional video about his wife's diagnosis on the zoo's Youtube Channel.
"We're losing the battle to cancer," he said, choking back tears.
Mr Petropoulos said his wife shied away from the spotlight but she was the backbone of the family.
He said she adored her two children and had dreamed of passing on her passion of riding horses to them.
"The two kids spent most of their first couple of years at Liz's salon gooing and gaaing at the ladies who came in to get their hair done," Mr Petropoulos said.
He said he would miss his wife's kind, generous nature.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, October 23 at Kanangra Indoor at Yulecart at 12.30pm.
Mr Petropoulos invited members of the community to attend the service.
