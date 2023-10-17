An accused burglar messaged a friend saying she "just rammed the Jacks" in the moments after she drove at an unmarked police car to avoid being arrested.
Police had been monitoring the mobile phone of the accused driver Corrine Mora, 29, of Cobden, who was wanted for an alleged crime spree across the south-west.
She was allegedly located driving a stolen silver Prado in Simpson on September 28, the Geelong Magistrates Court heard on October 18.
Members of the Victoria police western region crime squad attempted to intercept the car at Old Coach Road but Ms Mora drove around them and headed west.
She then approached a bridge surrounded with temporary fencing.
Two unmarked police cars stopped either side of the Prado and stop sticks, which deflate tyres, were placed on the road.
Detective Senior Constable Ben Granger said the Prado was driven over the sticks, impacting two tyres, and Ms Mora was demanded to get out of the car but she didn't.
Instead she allegedly reversed, hitting a fence before quickly accelerating towards the parked police car.
She allegedly struck the car, forcing it off the road and allowing her to evade police.
The woman then drove to Ecklin South where more stop sticks were placed.
That caused the car to collide with a tree.
She got out of the car and ran to the passenger seat of a random vehicle, where she was arrested.
Detective Senior Constable Granger said Ms Mora's phone was seized and it was found she had sent a Snapchat message to a Colac associate in the moments before her arrest saying she'd "just rammed the Jacks" and police had "wrecked" her car.
He said photos were also found on the phone depicting shoes stolen from a burglary at Cobden.
A subsequent search of the stolen Prado allegedly located items stolen from a burglary at Cobden, as well as the Camperdown Turf Club.
Ms Mora was charged with burglary, theft and high-end driving offences, including the aggravated offence of intentionally exposing an emergency worker to risk which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years' jail.
She made her second bail application in about two weeks in the Geelong court on Wednesday.
In the days before the alleged ramming, police say Ms Mora was living with a woman in Terang when she asked to borrow her 2016 white LDV van on September 19.
The victim agreed and offered her the van for a short period, he said.
Hours later Ms Mora used the car to steal petrol from a Warrnambool service station.
The detective said the woman failed to return the car and it was reported stolen on September 21.
He said the van was then sighted two days later in the driveway of a Cobden house that was ransacked.
He alleged Ms Mora attended the house and forced open a rear door before rummaging through the house and shed.
Police allege a large amount of personal property was stolen, including three firearms, a unique basketball shoe collection, power tools, clothing and jewellery.
The guns included two 12 gauge shotguns and a rifle, as well as associated ammunition and firearm cleaning equipment.
It's alleged Ms Mora drove the stolen van to a house in Simpson the following night.
She was with a man who was allegedly observed on CCTV leaving the van and stealing the silver Prado, which he then drove off in a convoy with the stolen van.
Detective Senior Constable Granger said Ms Mora's phone showed she was in Cobden and Simpson at the time of the alleged burglaries and thefts.
He said the stolen van was later found bogged at Jancourt and a search uncovered a number of stolen items inside.
The officer said the whereabouts of the man at Simpson was being sought.
The court heard the woman was already on bail for similar alleged offending, and investigations were ongoing that could lead to further charges.
Defence lawyer Jacob Mildren, representing Ms Mora, said the court could mitigate the risk of her re-offending on bail through an overnight curfew, a prohibition to drive, and treatment for drug and alcohol abuse.
But magistrate Franz Holzer said he was not convinced.
He said the offending was serious, the stolen firearms remained outstanding and she had exposed two police members to "risk of considerable harm", all of which was exacerbated by being on bail and on drugs.
Ms Mora was remanded in custody to appear in court again at a later date.
