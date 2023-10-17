Police release images after business burglaries in Cobden

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a burglary in Cobden on Saturday, June 10.
It is believed offenders attended multiple businesses in the Cobden area and stole various items, resulting in extensive financial loss.
Investigators have released an image of two people who may be able to assist with inquiries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
At that time police reported thieves made off with power tools valued at $1000 from a Cobden fish and chip shop.
Detective Senior Constable Joe Fisher, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said offenders forced entry through a rear door at Cobden Burgers and Seafood in Curdie Street overnight Saturday, June 10.
"The offenders have stolen power tools and batteries valued at $1000 after causing some damage to the rear door to gain entry," he said.
"The shop has been open for business but the operators have also been having renovation works done."
In Warrnambool police officers are trying to locate the owner of a ring.
It was handed in to the police station on September 23 after being found at Mcgennan carpark.
If you have lost a ring please contact Warrnambool Police on 5560 1333 and describe it.
