The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police have released images after burglaries in Cobden on June 10

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 18 2023 - 7:23am, first published 7:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police release images after business burglaries in Cobden
Police release images after business burglaries in Cobden

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a burglary in Cobden on Saturday, June 10.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.