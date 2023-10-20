The expansion of Warrnambool's APCO service station to include a 24/7 cafe has more than doubled its employee workforce.
The redevelopment, which was completed in October 2023, added another 11 metres to the store frontage almost to the Raglan Parade footpath, providing an additional 109 square-metres to the original site.
The building has been refurbished as part of the works to build the new 25-seat cafe, which now offers barista-made coffee.
The revamp included a new cafe seating area and store redesign including doubling its kitchen and improved office and service areas.
Works began in September 2022 with the store continuing to operate during that time.
The project costed in excess of $2 million which also included the purchase of new equipment.
In order to run the expanded operation and new cafe, its workforce has grown from 12 employees to more than 30 staff in full and part-time roles.
APCO director Robert Anderson alongside his brother, Peter Anderson, have continued the legacy their parents Margaret and Ron, a former Warrnambool mayor, began in the late 1978.
Warrnambool was the first Anderson Petroleum Company (APCO) in the family business which now boasts 27 APCO Cafe 24-7 stores across Victoria and New South Wales. It was the final store across the network to be revamped to include the new cafe.
Robert Anderson said people would be surprised by the new offering which was focused on serving fresh food, including salads, sandwiches and wraps made on the premises, speciality and gourmet lines, as well as more traditional hot takeaway foods.
"It's a multi-million-dollar facility," Mr Anderson said.
"We've pretty much built it inch-by-inch. It's been a refurbishment but it's like a new build, from one end to the other - we've extended both ends.
"Every inch of the store has been renovated. It's a whole new look."
APCO Warrnambool will host a grand re-opening event on Sunday, November 12, 2023 from 10am to 1pm.
