The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool, Caramut shearer to compete at national shearing championships

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 18 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Phil Edwards will compete at the National Shearing and Wool Handling Championships on Sunday, October 22. Picture by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool's Phil Edwards will compete at the National Shearing and Wool Handling Championships on Sunday, October 22. Picture by Sean McKenna

A broken leg playing football 10 weeks out from the state shearing championships wasn't ideal for Warrnambool's Phil Edwards, but it turned out to be his most successful show result yet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.