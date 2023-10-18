A broken leg playing football 10 weeks out from the state shearing championships wasn't ideal for Warrnambool's Phil Edwards, but it turned out to be his most successful show result yet.
Mr Edwards, 30, is now preparing for the National Shearing and Wool Handling Championships in Jamestown, South Australia on Sunday, October 22.
He used the injury as motivation to recover in time to successfully compete at the state championships in mid-July.
Mr Edwards came second in the open final in Bendigo, which qualified him for both individual and team events at Sunday's nationals in Jamestown.
"The people organising the (state) show asked if I could make it because they wanted to keep the eight shearers together and I said 'as long as I can shear a sheep before I go I'll be there,' Mr Edwards said.
"It gave me something to work towards.
"This will be the toughest competition I've ever shorn against.
"We had to do all the local shows to qualify for the state final at Bendigo and finish in the top three of eight in the state final to make the team.
The fourth-generation shearer has been competing "on and off" since the age of 16, progressing through the ranks. This is his first year competing in the open circuit.
"It made a difference once I did win one, it showed me and gave me the confidence that I am good enough and it's all flowed from there."
If they win at nationals he and the team will go on to compete for Australia at the Golden Shears, a global competition in New Zealand in March which attracts entries from about 30 countries.
Mr Edwards grew up in and around Caramut, gaining valuable experience on the family's sheep farm as a teenager.
He left school at 15 to become a shearer and now works as a contractor in the Caramut, Mortlake and Woolsthorpe areas.
"I enjoy the competitiveness, like most sports," he said.
"It's a skill you can always get better at. Wool conditions change every day and there's different sheep. The weather conditions change and everything changes.
"The sheep shear differently in the heat compared to the cold, they open up in the warmth.
"It's the same at work. We've got to adapt to it. In the middle part of the day they shear at their best because they've warmed up - unless it's cold in the middle of the day and it warms up either end."
He also enjoys the camaraderie and catching up with other shearers at the various events.
"We've all got a common interest and if you shear at enough shows against and with each other you get to know everyone pretty well," he said.
"We're shearing in a team and then half an hour later we'll be shearing against each other in an open final hopefully."
