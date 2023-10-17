Warrnambool's King's College will represent Victoria when it competes in the national Science and Engineering Challenge next week.
The college's 25 students, from years nine and ten, head to Sydney on Thursday, October 26 to compete in the University of Newcastle event.
King's College science teacher Duncan Robertson said the students were back-to-back Victorian challenge winners and the students hoped to better last year's national result.
"They represented Victoria last year in Bendigo," Mr Robertson said. "I think we came seventh last year (in the nationals) so we're aiming to try and beat that this year. We're just happy we made it."
The Science and Engineering Challenge is a nationwide STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) outreach program in partnership with communities, Rotary clubs, universities and sponsors.
In the program students experience aspects of science and engineering they wouldn't usually see in their school environment.
Mr Robertson said the King's College students competed against five south-west schools at Warrnambool's Deakin University in August 2023, completing eight different activities to test their knowledge and problem solving abilities.
"We got the highest score of the schools in the region so we won that one and that happened to be the highest score in Victoria so we're representing Victoria in the nationals," he said. "We're very happy."
Mr Robertson said for some of the year 10 students, it was their second consecutive year representing Victoria at the national competition.
"It gives them hands-on experience, team work, it opens their eyes to other areas and ways to do things and aspects they haven't seen before," he said.
"STEAM things look at science, technology, engineering, maths - all that type of stuff all together and seeing how it's put into real terms in the real world."
He said students and the college had been busily fundraising to help cover the cost of the trip and thanked Deakin University, the Demo Dairy Foundation and local Rotary clubs for their donations and support.
Mr Robertson said the students were excited about the experience and the winning school would be announced at the end of the challenge on October 27.
