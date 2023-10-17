The Standard
Warrnambool's King's College to compete in Science and Engineering Challenge

By Madeleine McNeil
October 18 2023 - 7:26am
Warrnambool's King's College will represent Victoria when they compete in the national Science and Engineering Challenge on October 27, 2023. Picture supplied
Warrnambool's King's College will represent Victoria when it competes in the national Science and Engineering Challenge next week.

