The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

New technology looks at more effective flow from traffic lights

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
October 18 2023 - 8:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Green lights could become more long-lasting in the future. File picture
Green lights could become more long-lasting in the future. File picture

Every driver's dream of less red lights and longer-lasting green ones is a step closer to becoming reality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.