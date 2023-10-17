Every driver's dream of less red lights and longer-lasting green ones is a step closer to becoming reality.
And while academics at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) are leading the way in this quest, it is everyday motorists that are producing the evidence to make change happen.
In simple terms, traffic signal networks rely on sensors to determine when, and for how long, green lights are allocated at each intersection. Traffic lights also rely on routing algorithms and cameras aimed to minimise the queuing backlog.
While this solves traffic at that particular junction, it does not take into account what is happening at other lights further down the route.
Professor Vinayak Dixit, from UNSW School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, said this made for a potentially stop-start journey.
"So you may be driving along a busy, or quiet, road and end up stopping at every traffic light," Professor Dixit said.
"This is because it doesn't take into account the distance you have to drive to get to the next traffic light, even though there may not be any cars on the road."
But rather than just kill the mood by stating the obvious, Professor Dixit and his team have come up with a solution.
And it is an all-hands-on-deck approach, using crowd-sourced data.
Real-time traffic congestion data is being sourced through the use of navigation mobile apps.
This data helps study and understand mobility behaviours and congestion patterns, helping predict the timing of vehicle distance timings from traffic light junction to traffic light junction.
"We know that this information is already available on the mobile navigation apps that already help us get around - so why not use it to our advantage?," Professor Dixit said.
"We've proven it can help ease congestion during peak hour, too.
"Inadequately timed traffic signals are one reason why drivers sit in traffic longer than they should, often resulting in increased travel times."
The UNSW team is collaborating with Sydney Coordinated Adaptive Systems (SCATS) to see how they can commercialise the technology and implement it.
Warrnambool drivers have been contending with traffic lights for 45 years.
The first traffic lights were installed in the city in 1978, on September 22.
Warrnambool City engineer Mr. E. Johnson was given the honour of switching on the lights, which were located at the Jamieson-Fairy streets and Raglan Parade intersection.
These lights won the first-time honour, just, with the lights at Banyan Street-Raglan Parade switched on 10 minutes later.
Each traffic signal set came at a cost of $40,000.
Warrnambool is now home to 17 sets of vehicle traffic lights.
Of these, 13 are located along Raglan Parade- Princes Highway, with two at Mortlake Road and two near Midfield.
