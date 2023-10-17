Moyne Shire has won the backing of dozens of other Victorian councils in its bid for better road funding and renewable energy regulations.
The council moved three successful motions at the annual Municipal Association of Victoria State Council on October 13.
The first motion pushed for standardised community benefit programs from renewable energy projects like wind farms; the second proposed guidelines encouraging new electrical infrastructure to use existing easements and ideally be placed underground; the third asked for a lapsed state road funding program to be reinstated.
The successful motions mean the Municipal Association of Victoria (MAV) - with its 79 councils around the state - will lobby the new Allan Labor Government to change its policies in the three crucial areas.
Moyne mayor Karen Foster said she was pleased to get the support from fellow councils.
"These are all key issues for our community and communities across Victoria, so we put forward these motions asking for them to be included in MAVs advocacy to government," she said.
"The roads one is important. The former Coalition government had a program called Country Roads and Bridges which was then altered to become the Fixing Country Roads program under the current Labor government.
"Those funds allowed local governments to apply for funding to support works on our local road improvement programs, but when that funding was exhausted in 2019. The program wasn't reinstated."
In its submission for the roads motion, the council noted a Barwon South West Dairy Supply Chain study calling for a $317.5 million investment over a decade.
The study was commissioned by the state government in 2017 and completed more than three years ago in 2020. While it has led to a handful of improvements in the supply chain network, the investment has been a fraction of the $317.5 million that was recommended.
Moyne said it had a list of urgent projects totalling $5 million that demanded "immediate" attention from the government.
"Any delays will result in further deterioration of the roads and increase the cost of upgrades, improvements and repairs," the council submission said.
Cr Foster said it was vital the council received funding for supply chain improvements as well as the return of the Fixing Country Roads support.
"We are calling on the government to make a program like that available again, especially in a rate-capped environment so we can make more headway on our local road network," she said.
The council also gained broad support for its motion pushing for strict guidelines for electricity transmission. It proposed any new transmission infrastructure should be built using existing easements with power lines put underground "where practicable", and any connecting lines should be bunched together, or co-located, with existing infrastructure.
Moyne has been pushing for power lines in the region to be put underground for at least five years, but the issue has become more prominent as the state government prepares major new high-voltage transmission lines through western Victoria, outraging many farmers.
The shire is already home to about 400 wind turbines with many hundreds more on the way, and the question of whether the transmission lines for those wind farms will be hidden from view has stirred community and council interest.
Following the annual MAV meeting, Cr Foster and council chief executive officer Brett Davis moved the advocacy push to Canberra, meeting with federal government ministers and key advisers on October 16.
They met with Local Government and Regional Development Minister Kristy McBain, Agriculture Minister Murray Watt, and senior advisers to Energy and Climate Minister Chris Bowen. Cr Foster said funding for major projects was top of the agenda.
"Key projects like the Koroit Township Renewal, our worker cabins and other facility and infrastructure upgrades were all discussed as well as the impact of renewable energy and the need for a better deal for our communities," Cr Foster said.
"We invited each minister to visit Moyne in the future and felt we had a positive response to our priorities and our concerns. We would also like to thank Dan Tehan and his team for hosting us for the day."
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.