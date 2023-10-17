The Standard
Moyne Shire road funding bid gets support of dozens of councils

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
October 17 2023 - 4:53pm
Moyne Shire mayor Karen Foster and chief executive officer Brett Davis flank federal Local Government Minister Kristy McBain.
Moyne Shire has won the backing of dozens of other Victorian councils in its bid for better road funding and renewable energy regulations.

